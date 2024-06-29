Gina Marissa Tagasa, Veteran screenwriter, on being creative amidst technological advancements

Technological advancements take on some tasks, streamline processes, and boost efficiency through tools and software.

Writing scripts has become more challenging due to higher expectations for originality and adaptation to new formats and platforms. Previously, crafting scripts required a personal touch, using raw emotions and effort to develop characters. Writers immersed themselves socially, driven by limited information, connecting actively with story sources.

Today, the internet provides diverse information, simplifying research but challenging writers to balance personal creativity with mechanized approaches.