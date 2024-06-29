On behalf of all of us at Geely, I extend our warmest congratulations to you on reaching this incredible milestone of 24 years in the service of delivering news and insights to your readers. This anniversary not only marks a significant achievement but also underscores your unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence and community engagement.

Just as Geely strives to innovate and redefine the automotive industry, we recognize the importance of reliable

news sources like Daily Tribune in shaping public discourse and keeping communities informed.

Your dedication to delivering timely and accurate information has undoubtedly

contributed to fostering informed citizens and promoting transparency.

As you reflect on your journey thus far and look ahead to the future, please know that Geely stands beside you in celebrating your success. We value our partnership with a reputable institution like Daily Tribune and look forward

to continuing our collaboration in the years to come. Once again, congratulations on your 24th anniversary!

May you continue to thrive and inspire for many more years ahead.