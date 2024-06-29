FULL SUPPORT FOR ALAS PILIPINAS

Also present during the meeting are MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) President Alfredo S. Panlilio, MVPSF Board of Trustee Victorico P. Vargas, MVPSF Jude H. Turcuato, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head, Legal & Corporate Governance Atty. William S. Pamintuan, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz, Meralco Senior Asst. Vice President and Head for Home and Microbiz-North Business Area Margarita B. David, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon Suzara, PNVF Secretary General Richard N. Palou, and PNVF Secretary General Donaldo Caringal.

Alas Pilipinas members also interacted with Meralco employees during a meet-and-greet, where they took photos and signed autographs for their employee-fans.

Meralco, a major sponsor of Alas Pilipinas, is proud to support the squad as the team brings pride to the country anew on the international stage.