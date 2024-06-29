From Omnimedia, DT evolves into Smart Media

Adapt and innovate are two words that serve as the driving force catapulting Daily Tribune into one of the serious contenders for the pole position in the media industry.

“Technology powered by people: embracing disruptors” has encapsulated the journey of the 24-year-old organization which emerged stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic.

By refusing to bow to the global plague, Daily Tribune was among the few, if not the only outfit, media or otherwise, to persist during the most difficult time when practically the entire nation was on lockdown.

It was during this period of uncertainty that the news outfit, which by then had strengthened its digital presence, reaped much recognition from different independent organizations.

It was handed the prestigious Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) Pro Patria Award as Outstanding Newspaper of the Year in 2021 and 2023, after first bagging the award in 2017.

According to the RCM awards committee, Daily Tribune was recognized for its exposés of anomalies and irregularities both in the public and private domains, while keeping true to its mantra, “Without Fear, Without Favor.”

“The Daily Tribune was chosen for investigating and reporting fairly and truthfully to enable citizens to be vigilant and participatory in forming collective censure and judgment to influence responsible acts and shape the national discipline,” the citation read.

Online programs mainly using social media platforms extended Daily Tribune’s reach to deliver credible news and help the public sort the facts from gossip and fake news.