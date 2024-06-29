FOTON adds 6 dealerships across Luzon, Mindanao

Commercial vehicle and truck specialist FOTON is expanding its nationwide presence with the signing of six new dealerships across Luzon and Mindanao, bringing its total network to 28.

The new dealerships will strengthen FOTON’s presence in key areas: Metro Manila, Pasong Tamo; North Luzon, Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija and Tuguegarao; South Luzon: Kawit; Mindanao: Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

All dealerships will offer sales, spare parts, and after-sales services.

“We are excited to have no less than six new dealerships joining the fast-growing FOTON network,” said Levy Santos, FMPI general manager. “It’s a testament to their confidence in the brand to have seasoned automotive dealer principals signing on to be part of our FOTON family.”

The announcement was made at a ceremony attended by top executives from United Asia Automotive Group Inc./FOTON Motor Philippines Inc. (UAAGI/FMPI), including UAAGI chairman Rommel Sytin, FMPI general manager Levy Santos, and FMPI AVP for sales operations Donna Santos.

Gao Jianting, country manager for FOTON International, also represented the brand’s head office.

The new dealerships are: FOTON Davao, operated by Angcore Motor Company Inc.; FOTON Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, operated by Autonomics Motor Corp.; FOTON Tunland CDO, owned by OTTO MOTTO; FOTON Kawit, owned by 1Dynamix Automotive Inc.; FOTON Pasong Tamo, owned by the Citimotors Group; and FOTON Tuguegarao, owned by DI San Motor Corp.

FOTON operates a world-class, 11-hectare assembly plant in Clark, Pampanga. The facility houses vehicle assembly, parts warehousing, pre-delivery inspection and body fabrication.

For inquiries, contact your nearest FOTON dealer or call the sales hotline at 0999-999-9998. You can also explore FOTON PH on various digital platforms via https://linktr.ee/FOTONPhilippines.