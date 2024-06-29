FL Liza Marcos highlights ‘productive’ meeting with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority officials

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Saturday recounted her “productive” meeting with the officials of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates.

The first lady was joined by Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) president Rafael Consing Jr. during the meeting.

“Had a productive meeting with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority —one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world! Thank you for the insightful discussions!,” Araneta-Marcos said in her Instagram post.

ADIA, is a globally-diversified investor owned by the Abu Dhabi government that targets to generate long-term value creation.

The MIC, on the other hand, is the country’s first government-owned firm that manages the Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund called the Maharlika Investment Fund.

Meanwhile, Araneta-Marcos also met with the officials of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

“I was amazed to learn about the 𝘜𝘈𝘌'𝘴 commitment to foster clean energy worldwide. We had an interesting discussion on how these innovations are shaping a sustainable future,” she said.