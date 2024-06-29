Five new port projects mark PPA 50TH Anniversary

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) continues to steer progress in the waterfront and help keep the country’s status as a premier shipping hub in Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, PPA has been involved in various port expansion and modernization projects aimed at improving the efficiency and capacity of public ports.

PPA takes pride of its five decades of dedication in facilitating maritime connectivity across the Philippine islands and to the world, even making history with its highest dividend remittance in 2024 amounting to P5.06 billion, contributing to economic growth, and placing fourth in the list of top government-owned and controlled corporation contributors in the country every year consistently.

The PPA is giving back to the public through five projects it launched this 2024 in addition to the hundreds of projects created since the agency’s inception in 1974, through its #LimaPoSaLimampu theme for its 50th Anniversary celebration.

Among the five key projects this year are the following: