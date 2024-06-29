Five new port projects mark PPA 50TH Anniversary

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) continues to steer progress in the waterfront and help keep the country’s status as a premier shipping hub in Southeast Asia.
Since its inception, PPA has been involved in various port expansion and modernization projects aimed at improving the efficiency and capacity of public ports.
PPA takes pride of its five decades of dedication in facilitating maritime connectivity across the Philippine islands and to the world, even making history with its highest dividend remittance in 2024 amounting to P5.06 billion, contributing to economic growth, and placing fourth in the list of top government-owned and controlled corporation contributors in the country every year consistently.
The PPA is giving back to the public through five projects it launched this 2024 in addition to the hundreds of projects created since the agency’s inception in 1974, through its #LimaPoSaLimampu theme for its 50th Anniversary celebration.
Among the five key projects this year are the following:
Law Enforcement Building at Port of Currimao
To ensure efficient cooperation between the PPA and other government agencies, the agency constructed the Law Enforcement Building (LEB), situated at the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte. It is a state-of-the-art facility that aims to strengthen security measures and streamline coordination among various government agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of ports and waters nationwide.
PPA-PCG K9 Academy (Pampanga)
The K9 Academy was established to provide the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with a dedicated site equipped with comprehensive facilities, including training centers, living quarters and more.
The project is expected to significantly contribute to the community by producing a greater number of trained K9 handlers and improving overall security and efficiency at the port.
Expansion of Balanacan Port Project (Marinduque)
Situated in Mogpog, Marinduque, the expansion of the Balanacan Port is a strategic initiative aimed at improving port facilities and accommodating the growing demands of maritime trade and commerce in the province.
Tubigon Port Passenger Terminal Building (Bohol)
The newly upgraded passenger terminal building at Port of Tubigon in Bohol now has two floors and is capable of accommodating more than 1,000 passengers at any given time.
The new terminal building features state-of-the-art amenities, including passenger waiting areas, baggage handling facilities and food kiosks.
Cruise Ship Port in Dapa (Surigao del Norte)
The completion of the Cruise Ship Port in Jubang, Dapa, Surigao del Norte ushers a new era of maritime connectivity and economic prosperity for Siargao Island and the entire province.
PPA was established under Presidential Decree No. 505, later amended by P.D. No. 857 by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. It designates PPA as the country’s maritime agency responsible for planning, development, and management of the country’s ports.
“Committed to fostering efficient, modern, and sustainable port infrastructure projects to support national development and global connectivity, PPA has been serving the people and connecting the Philippine islands to the world,” said PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago.