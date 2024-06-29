Finally, a play about Human Papilloma Virus

Theater has always been a good medium to create awareness about relevant matters and this is what Frontline Production, Inc. is doing in its latest play, Ka.SEEN.halaga (HPV Out!).

Co-presented by Rotary Club South San Francisco California, this one-of-a-kind play directed by Rodel J. Mercado brings to fore the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

“We started a show last year, Ward 448, an HIV awareness production. Fortunately, the Rotary Club South San Francisco California watched ‘yung project namin about HIV at napanood din nila ‘yung teaser. With the help of Dr. Jasmin Flores, nagkaroon siya ng idea na gusto niyang magkaroon ng awareness dito sa Pilipinas on HPV (Dr. Jasmin Flores got the idea that she wanted to promote awareness on HPV in the Philippines). Kaya ‘yung title namin is HPV Out kasi hindi siya napag-uusapan (That’s why our title is HPV Out because it is not being talked about). It’s out of the closet,” Mercado said in the mediacon for the play.

“So, maraming tao na aware about HIV pero hindi nila alam ang tungkol sa HPV. Siya (Dr. Flores) ‘yung nag-encourage sa akin na gumawa ng awareness about HPV (There are so many people who are aware of HIV but they don’t know about HPV. She (Dr. Flores), encouraged me to do awareness about HPV),” he added.

He then contacted writer Liza Magtoto to create a story about HPV.

“Supposedly dapat monologue kaya lang maganda rin ‘yung merong interaction ang mga actors. Nagbatuhan kami ng ideas. Ako, bilang hindi naman ako maalam sa buhay at pinagdadaanan ng transwoman, nag-interbyu ako ng isang transwoman (It is supposed to be a monologue but it’s also beautiful that actors have interaction. We exchanged ideas. As someone who knew nothing about the life and experiences of a transwoman, I interviewed a transwoman),” Magtoto said.

Magtoto said that one of the objectives of the play is to break the myths about HPV.

Mercado said that based on research, HPV has a dormant period of five to 15 years.

“So, once na ang isang tao ay magkaroon ng HPV... kaya maraming kababaihan ang namamatay sa cervical cancer, na-discover nila na sila ay may cervical cancer kapag matanda na kasi ang incubation period or dormant period is 15 years kapag pumasok na sa katawan mo ‘yung virus (Once a person gets inflicted with HPV...that’s why many women die of cervical cancer, they discover that they have cervical cancer when they’re old because the incubation period or dormant period is 15 years after the virus come to your body),” Mercado explained.

Ka.SEEN.halaga (HPV Out!) is slated on 14 July at the RCBC Theater in Makati with matinee (3 p.m.) and gala show (8 p.m.). It casts Migui Moreno, Phi Palmos and Angela Maghanoy. Alternates are Blaisdell Caloyloy, Twinkle Santiago and Zhyra Villanueva. Major sponsors are MSD, PAGCOR, Orocan with Sogo, Nature’s Spring and Zephaniah’s Catering as minor sponsors.