EXCELERATE: Leads Agri Celebrates 27 Years

Farmer-Oriented Support

Throughout its existence, Leads Agri has been supported and empowered by millions of Filipino farmers. In return, the Company continuously equips them with the quality products, tools, and knowledge to help them navigate the complexities of modern agriculture. “Excelerate” not only commemorates the organization’s achievements but also signifies its unwavering dedication for continuous advancement.

This continuous outpouring of support and patronage from the Filipino farming community encourages the Company to pursue the growth of its product portfolio and that now incorporates an extensive line of biostimulants, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and other high value crop protection products.

In addition to these, Leads Agri has also embarked on sustainability initiatives through the Lingap Leads Foundation, Inc., for nationwide reach and support of various farming communities. Though initially starting in Luzon, the Foundation has intensified its efforts in order to reach stakeholders in Visayas and Mindanao.

As they reflect on the past 27 years, Leads Agri envisions an even more impactful future, where the agricultural community not only survives but thrives. The anniversary celebrations serve as a platform to amplify the voices of farmers, acknowledging their resilience and empowering them to excel in an ever-changing world. With Excelerate as their guiding principle, Leads Agri looks forward to accelerating the pace of positive transformation in Philippine agriculture for years to come.