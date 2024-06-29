Esteban soars to No. 27

Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban rises to No. 27 in the women's foil category of the International Fencing Federation rankings ahead of the Paris Olympics.

This is the highest ranking of her career for the 23-year-old Esteban. She earned this high ranking and her spot in the upcoming Summer Games as the top fencer in the Africa continental zone.

“World #27!!! Thank you to everyone who helped me achieve this! To God be the glory!” Esteban said in a social media post late Saturday.

The Ateneo de Manila University alumna will represent the Ivory Coast in the upcoming Summer Games on 26 July.