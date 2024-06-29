Emerging technologies that may make food available — to all

When the subject turns to food for Pinoys, nobody gets left behind, right?

But, do you really know what you are eating and where it all comes from? And if you do, do you wonder how long the food supply will last? More importantly, are all Pinoys eating as we should?

So many questions about food flood our minds — as we gobble up every morsel — mindful not to waste — what is a limited resource.

Many experts from the food industry have shared that the Philippine government has taken significant steps to promote sustainable practices and encourage a net-zero lifestyle. It has been reported that policies and regulations such as the Renewable Energy Act in 2008, Climate Change Act in 2009 and National Greening Program in 2011 are in place, billionbricks.com reported.

Making sure that we do not run out of food for our millions is what our government (and many private citizens and NGOs) are committed to do. Much is done on a daily basis to ensure that food sustainability, through enforcing different initiatives and legislation on climate change and saving the environment in general, is in place.

In the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the United Nations reported: “Human beings are at the center of concern for sustainable development. They are entitled to a healthy and productive life in harmony with nature.”

Over 20 years later, it seems that the world has yet to deliver on this fundamental principle — too many people in this world are still not living healthy and productive lives in harmony with nature.