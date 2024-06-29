Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Silicon Valley Saga of 12 Children and Counting

Tech titan Elon Musk has added another branch to his ever-expanding family tree, bringing his total number of children to a staggering 12. The Tesla and SpaceX founder, known for his ambitious business ventures, seems equally prolific in his personal life.

In a recent statement to Page Six, Musk confirmed the arrival of his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The 52-year-old billionaire quipped that the new addition was far from "secret," stating, "All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'"

This latest addition joins a complex family structure that includes children from multiple relationships. Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, revealed in his recent book that Musk and Zilis named their twins Strider and Azure. The tech mogul also shares three children with musician Grimes, including a son named X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X) and a daughter called Exa Dark Sideræl (known as Y).

As reported by journalists covering Musk's personal life, his family history includes five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and a tragic loss of their firstborn to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. One of Musk's children has since come out as transgender, changing her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Despite the complexity of his family situation, Musk has been vocal about his views on population decline, tweeting that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." With his growing brood, it seems Musk is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to addressing what he sees as an "underpopulation crisis."