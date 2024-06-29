Electric vehicles for a green future

“At ACMobility, we aspire to be the leading mobility provider for all by the end of this decade. By calling ourselves a mobility provider, we seek to go beyond simply selling vehicles. Our goal is to provide value in the whole ecosystem, which includes building a new electric vehicle platform and providing people with different options that enable their mobility in life,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.
Since 2023, the Ayala Group has been investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations. These charging stations have since been consolidated under the helm of ACMobility, which will continue to roll out new stations to support the transition of the automotive industry towards electric mobility.
ACMobility currently serves as the Philippine distributor of BYD, Kia and Volkswagen passenger cars in the Philippines, and operates the largest dealer network for Honda and Isuzu in the country. The company is also the master franchisor of Bosch Car Service (BCS), an automotive workshop network that offers “one-stop-shop services,” covering mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise and a host of other services and diagnostics.
ACMobility’s thrust towards electrified mobility can be clearly seen with BYD’s growing presence and its expanding dealer network. To support the adoption of more EVs nationwide, more ACMobility electric vehicle charging stations will soon go online throughout the country. ACMobility currently has 48 charging stations in 23 locations nationwide that complement the country’s rapidly expanding EV charging network.
In 2023 BYD was declared the Global #1 in New Energy Vehicles with Sales 3 million Electric Vehicles. This is the second year in a row that BYD has led worldwide electric vehicle sales. 2023 also saw BYD register in the Top 10 of all automotive sales for the year while continuing to lead all other car brands and manufacturers in Chinese domestic vehicle sales.
The 3,024,417 vehicles BYD sold in 2023 is a substantial 61.9 percent increase from the year before. Of this total, about 1.6 million vehicles are Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), while 1.4 million are Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) made by BYD.
DAILY TRIBUNE asked Antonio “Toti” Zara III, president of BYD Cars Philippines and head of distribution and retail, ACMobility, how and why BYD EV vehicles are performing as well as they are today.
DAILY TRIBUNE: What is the status of Electric Vehicle adoption in the local automotive market today?
ANTONIO “TOTI” ZARA III: The Philippine auto industry EV sector is at a very nascent stage, less than 1 percent. In comparison, in other developed markets like Europe, many European countries are already above 40 percent, with Norway at 90 percent, Sweden at 60 percent, and even a big market like Germany at 30 percent. If you come closer to the Philippines, our neighbor China is now over 50 percent. Even our next-door neighbor with a similar economy, Thailand, is already more than 10 percent.
Sales of electric vehicles in the Philippines have been on a steady rise in the past few years. Currently, the local automotive industry sells around 200 EVs monthly, and BYD primarily drives this. 68 percent of EVs sold today are from BYD. One of two EVs sold today is an Atto 3, the top-selling EV in the Philippines today.
The BYD Dolphin is the second best-selling EV model in the market, while the BYD Tang is the third. So, the industry is primarily driven by BYD, with our brand holding the Top three positions in the market.
This exponential growth we are experiencing today should translate to 40 percent EV penetration by 2030. This is similar to the EV adoption trend we see in the rest of the world. BYD is at the forefront of this trend, and we expect to continue leading the industry as the country’s and the world’s #1 New Energy Vehicle brand.
What has BYD Cars Philippines been doing to convince customers that EVs are “good” cars?
Electric vehicles represent the latest in automotive technology and innovation. They are not only “good” for car buyers but also ideal, as the cost savings involved in owning an EV are 70 percent lower than those of a typical Internal Combustion Engine car fed by fuel. And for Filipinos, cost is a primary consideration when buying and owning a vehicle.
The cost of vehicle maintenance is likewise significantly cheaper than that of an ICE car, at around 65 to 70 percent. No more oil changes, fewer moving parts than ICEs, and minimal maintenance all contribute to real-world savings and benefits for EV car owners.
Not only are EV owners saving money compared to an ICE car, but they are also enjoying the benefits of driving an EV—no harmful emissions, smoother operation, instantaneous power, and refinement.
The convenience of charging your car at home, where 90 percent of EV owners do their cars’ charging, saves you time and money as well. There is no need to go to the gas station anymore, where fuel prices constantly fluctuate and affect your monthly budget.
We continuously communicate these through our marketing efforts, collaborations, and partnerships with other companies. This coming July we will kick of our BYD Tech Tour where we will visit various malls and commercial establishments with onsite interactive displays explaining the various BYD performance and safety technologies. We also conduct activities with the media to bust long-held myths about EVs as we strive to amplify our message and educate the public on why they should go electric and go with BYD.
Are Filipinos ready to move to EVs?
More than being ready, we believe Filipinos are very eager to drive EVs. In our recent survey, 90 percent of car buyers who have test-driven an electric vehicle said they would consider switching to EVs.
Again, the cost savings are significant and difficult to ignore. This is why we always invite the public to test drive our vehicles at our showrooms or mall displays and events. We know that once they try an EV, they will be convinced of its technological superiority and driving refinement compared to an ICE car.
Moreover, ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s mobility solutions platform and the distributor of BYD in the country is investing in setting up a network of charging stations around the country. As of this April, there are 48 charging stations at 23 locations across the country, and our network is continuously expanding in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Range anxiety is one of the myths we continue to debunk through our initiatives in building an extensive charging network in the country along with other key players who are also striving for the mass adoption of EVs.
BYD will also have 22 dealerships operational by the end of 2024. These will serve our countrymen in key locations in Luzon, such as Pangasinan, Pampanga, and Naga, in addition to Metro Manila. In the Visayas, we have Cebu, Iloilo, and Bacolod. For Mindanao there’s Davao, General Santos, and Zamboanga.
This holistic approach to electric vehicle adoption by ACMobility is crucial in creating the proper framework for the industry’s transition to electrified mobility.