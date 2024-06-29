Electric vehicles for a green future

“At ACMobility, we aspire to be the leading mobility provider for all by the end of this decade. By calling ourselves a mobility provider, we seek to go beyond simply selling vehicles. Our goal is to provide value in the whole ecosystem, which includes building a new electric vehicle platform and providing people with different options that enable their mobility in life,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.

Since 2023, the Ayala Group has been investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations. These charging stations have since been consolidated under the helm of ACMobility, which will continue to roll out new stations to support the transition of the automotive industry towards electric mobility.

ACMobility currently serves as the Philippine distributor of BYD, Kia and Volkswagen passenger cars in the Philippines, and operates the largest dealer network for Honda and Isuzu in the country. The company is also the master franchisor of Bosch Car Service (BCS), an automotive workshop network that offers “one-stop-shop services,” covering mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise and a host of other services and diagnostics.

ACMobility’s thrust towards electrified mobility can be clearly seen with BYD’s growing presence and its expanding dealer network. To support the adoption of more EVs nationwide, more ACMobility electric vehicle charging stations will soon go online throughout the country. ACMobility currently has 48 charging stations in 23 locations nationwide that complement the country’s rapidly expanding EV charging network.

In 2023 BYD was declared the Global #1 in New Energy Vehicles with Sales 3 million Electric Vehicles. This is the second year in a row that BYD has led worldwide electric vehicle sales. 2023 also saw BYD register in the Top 10 of all automotive sales for the year while continuing to lead all other car brands and manufacturers in Chinese domestic vehicle sales.

The 3,024,417 vehicles BYD sold in 2023 is a substantial 61.9 percent increase from the year before. Of this total, about 1.6 million vehicles are Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), while 1.4 million are Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) made by BYD.

DAILY TRIBUNE asked Antonio “Toti” Zara III, president of BYD Cars Philippines and head of distribution and retail, ACMobility, how and why BYD EV vehicles are performing as well as they are today.

DAILY TRIBUNE: What is the status of Electric Vehicle adoption in the local automotive market today?