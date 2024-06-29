DRUM BEATS START SOON

Contingents from Aliwan Fiesta, participating in the street dance competition, were seen preparing their vibrant costumes to showcase their regional pride and indigenous culture beside the stage outside the Star City Complex in Pasay City on Saturday, 29 June 2024. This year's competitors include the Lakbayaw Festival from the City of Manila; Panagbenga Flower Festival from Baguio City; Bodong Festival from Rizal, Kalinga; Daing Festival from Sto. Tomas, La Union; Halamanan Festival from Guiguinto, Bulacan; Dinamulag Mango Festival from Iba, Zambales; Panagkakadua-an Festival from San Felipe, Zambales; Antipolo Maytime Festival from Antipolo City; Hamaka Festival from Taytay, Rizal; Niyogyugan Festival from Pagbilao, Quezon; Dinagyang Festival from Iloilo; Tultugan Festival from Iloilo; Sinulog Festival from Cebu; and Meguyaya Festival from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte. | via King Rodriguez KING RODRIGUEZ

