DREAM STILL ALIVE: Paris Olympics to key Sotto’s NBA bid

Kai Sotto will march into the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament with only one thing in mind: Make it to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 7-foot-3 Sotto is still dreaming of becoming the first homegrown Filipino to see action in the NBA.

But the road will definitely be bumpy.

Born to a family with a strong basketball pedigree, Sotto’s passion for the sport was already evident at such a young age. Standing out due to his height and skill, he quickly became a sensation in local leagues.

By the age of 16, he had already made a name for himself, not just in the Philippines but across the basketball world. His impressive performances at various youth tournaments caught the attention of scouts and coaches around the world.

Recognizing the need to compete at a higher level and gain exposure, Sotto made the bold decision to move to the United States in 2019 following a memorable stint for Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Joining The Skill Factory in Atlanta, he aimed to hone his skills and adapt to the more competitive and physical style of American basketball.

A year later, Sotto took another significant step by joining the NBA G League Ignite team, a new initiative designed to prepare top prospects for the NBA.

This was a pivotal moment as the Ignite team was created to offer elite young players an alternative pathway to the NBA, combining professional-level coaching and competition with a focus on player development.

But the journey was not without its setbacks.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted schedules and limited opportunities for Sotto to showcase his talents consistently.

Still, his time with the Ignite team provided invaluable experience. He trained alongside future NBA stars, learned from seasoned coaches, and got a taste of the professional environment, something that he would need if ever he makes it to the biggest professional basketball league in the world.

His potential was evident, but the question remained: Could he transition from potential to actual performance?

Apparently not. The 7-foot-3 Sotto left Ignite and returned to the Philippines to play for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the height of the pandemic.

But he was not allowed to re-join Ignite, prompting him to move to the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, where he found some measures of success.

In Australia, Sotto showcased flashes of brilliance. His shot-blocking ability, rebounding, and occasional three-point shooting caught the eye of scouts. However, consistency and physicality remained areas for improvement.

Sotto eventually declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, inching closer to his dream of playing in the NBA.

Unfortunately, he was not selected.

It was a major blow to his NBA dreams. But it’s not yet the end.

Sotto packed his bags for Japan to play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the B. League. He had a rollercoaster season, but he still made some heads turn, including those from the Orlando Magic, who invited him to join their Summer League team.

Again, Filipinos celebrated as Sotto stepped into the doorstep of the NBA anew.

And yet again, it wasn’t meant to be.

Sotto had a forgettable performance that was punctuated by a back injury in the last few games of the tournament.

The former Ateneo de Manila University stalwart eventually got loaned to the Yokohama B-Corsairs while juggling his duties as member Gilas Pilipinas in major international tournaments like the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Now, Sotto is with Gilas Pilipinas, hoping to lead the Filipinos to the Summer Olympics for the first time in more than five decades.

Sotto’s mission wasn’t just the Paris Olympics — it’s the NBA. He knows that he has to make it to the Summer Games so that he can display his talent for the entire world to see that would pave the way for him to make it to the NBA.

Yes, it’s not going to be easy.

But he is ready to do everything to turn the dream into reality.