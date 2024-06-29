Discovery Shores Boracay & Club Paradise Palawan recognized by Travel + Leisure SEA

Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan are deeply honored to receive recognitions from the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. These awards are a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated teams who have consistently worked with passion and commitment to ensure our guests have memorable experiences.
Travel + Leisure’s award-giving body acknowledges top standing properties and key figures in the hospitality industry across the Asia Pacific, including regions such as Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the South Pacific, Thailand and Vietnam.
These accolades highlight the ongoing dedication and hard work of the teams at Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan, who strive to provide exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to their guests.
Discovery Shores Boracay has been named one of the top 10 Philippine properties in the Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts category. Nestled on the pristine shores of Boracay Island, this luxurious resort offers breathtaking scenery, upscale accommodations and world-class amenities. Over the years, the resort has continuously elevated its standards, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable stay amidst the stunning natural beauty of Boracay.
Club Paradise Palawan also earned a distinguished spot, ranking among the top five Philippine properties in the Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts category. This serene retreat spans 19 hectares on Dimakya Island, surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Palawan. Club Paradise Palawan not only offers an unparalleled getaway but also boasts of its general manager Joegil Magtanggol M. Escobar, who secured 2nd place in the Hotel General Managers category.
Both Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan were also honored in Travel + Leisure’s “Best Family Hotels and Resorts in the Philippines,” receiving the Family Approved stamp from T+L.
Club Paradise Palawan provides a variety of engaging activities for children through their Junior Hotelier program. Kids can explore the workings of the hotel, enjoy outdoor activities such as kayaking, swimming with turtles, paddling, Roblox escapades, exploring treehouses and participating in creative projects organized by the hotel staff. This dedication to creating family-friendly experiences highlights the resort’s ongoing efforts to cater to guests of all ages.
Discovery Shores Boracay invites young guests to join the Kids’ Club, offering board games, books, puzzles and other fun activities, including a Roblox metaverse treasure hunt. Children can also indulge in a kid-friendly boodle fight, a traditional feasting experience after playtime. The resort’s continuous innovation in providing engaging activities for children showcases its commitment to creating a welcoming and enjoyable environment for families.
These accolades reinforce Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan as premier destinations in the global hospitality scene, showcasing their commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences and genuine Filipino hospitality.
Discovery Hospitality Corporation, the managing group behind these two award-winning properties, is a home-grown Filipino hospitality group that has been a pioneer in the industry. DHC operates a diverse collection of properties in the Philippines’ top destinations, consistently striving to deliver authentic experiences with genuine Filipino warmth.
The hospitality group also manages Discovery Primea, Discovery Suites and Discovery Samal among others. For information, visit www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com.