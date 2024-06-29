Discovery Shores Boracay & Club Paradise Palawan recognized by Travel + Leisure SEA

Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan are deeply honored to receive recognitions from the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. These awards are a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated teams who have consistently worked with passion and commitment to ensure our guests have memorable experiences.

Travel + Leisure’s award-giving body acknowledges top standing properties and key figures in the hospitality industry across the Asia Pacific, including regions such as Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the South Pacific, Thailand and Vietnam.

These accolades highlight the ongoing dedication and hard work of the teams at Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan, who strive to provide exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to their guests.

Discovery Shores Boracay has been named one of the top 10 Philippine properties in the Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts category. Nestled on the pristine shores of Boracay Island, this luxurious resort offers breathtaking scenery, upscale accommodations and world-class amenities. Over the years, the resort has continuously elevated its standards, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable stay amidst the stunning natural beauty of Boracay.