Diplomacy won’t be compromised

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año stressed the Philippines will remain committed to its “diplomatic” resolve in addressing China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Despite all these provocative, unilateral, and illegal actions that continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, we are still committed to promoting peace and resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” Año, who also heads the National Security Council, said in a late-night event on Friday aboard the BRP Melchora Aquino docked in Manila.

Año made the remarks after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier pronounced that the government “has to do more than just file protests” against the Chinese aggression to resolve the country’s territorial dispute in the WPS.

“Rebuilding a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue and consultations is also something that we have to continue working on together,” he said.

This after the Philippines sent another note verbale to China after a Filipino sailor was “severely injured” and lost his thumb in an intense confrontation with the China Coast Guard (CCG) at Ayungin Shoal on 17 June.

The CCG crew “intentionally” rammed and punctured the Philippine rubber boats and brandished knives, axes, and pointed sticks at the Filipino sailors conducting a rotational and resupply mission to troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

“While we vehemently denounce and repeatedly express grave concern over the continued hostile behavior of our neighbor, our commitment and pursuit of peace and stability within and around our territory is not pushed to the side,” Año said.

Upholding rules-based order

Año said the Philippine government has been exerting “best efforts” to urge China to “respect and act” by international laws, rules, and orders and “be true to their word by translating them into action.”

“Furthering such strategy, the Philippines remains committed to working with the international community to uphold the maritime law and ensure that the region remains a zone of peace, freedom and cooperation,” he added.

He said the Marcos administration, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, “will continue to defend our nation and our people, our territorial integrity, and sovereign rights.”