Diaz’s journey is far from over

Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s golden girl of weightlifting, faced a stark and unforeseen reality as she stepped off the platform in Phuket, Thailand.

The crowd, normally buoyed by her presence, fell into a stunned silence. The reigning Olympic champion, who had carried the hopes of a nation on her shoulders, had not qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Diaz, who made history in Tokyo by winning the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal, was visibly emotional.

“I gave it my all, but today wasn’t my day,” said Diaz after being denied of her fifth straight Olympic appearance.

“I wanted to make the country proud again, but sometimes, no matter how hard you try, things don’t go as planned.”

Her trainer and husband, Julius Naranjo, echoed her sentiments.

“We prepared rigorously, and Hidilyn showed incredible determination. This outcome doesn’t define her; it’s just a part of her journey,” he said after her wife lost the Olympic spot to a rising star in 25-year-old Elreen Ando.

For many, this moment was unimaginable.

The 33-year-old Diaz had become a symbol of Filipino resilience and perseverance, her triumph in Tokyo igniting a newfound passion for weightlifting across the archipelago. She had turned a sport that once garnered little attention into a beacon of hope and pride.

Her path to Tokyo was itself a saga of dedication. From her humble beginnings in Zamboanga City, Diaz rose through the ranks, competing in four Olympics before finally capturing gold in 2021.

Her victory was not just a personal achievement but a national celebration, marking a pivotal moment in Philippine sports history.

She had set a new Olympic record in the clean and jerk, lifting 127 kilograms, and total lift of 224 kilograms.

Despite the setback in Tashkent, Diaz’s legacy remains undiminished. Her influence on the next generation of Filipino athletes is palpable.

Among those who qualified for the Paris Olympics is Eumir Marcial, a boxer who has often cited Diaz as his inspiration.

“Hidilyn’s journey has taught us that with hard work and faith, anything is possible,” said Marcial, who made the Olympics following a silver-medal finish in the 19th Asian Games.

Carlos Yulo, another Tokyo Olympian who secured his spot in Paris, is also aware of Diaz’s impact.

“Hidilyn showed us that dreams can come true with perseverance. She’s more than an athlete; she’s a hero,” he said.

Diaz’s journey, marked by both triumph and tribulation, serves as a testament to the power of resilience.

Her story is one of a relentless pursuit of excellence, a beacon for athletes not just in the Philippines but around the world.

As she looks ahead, Diaz remains a symbol of hope, a reminder that even in the face of failure, the spirit of a champion endures.