DAWN OF NEW ERA: Olympics banking on AI-generated support

The Paris Olympics are set to become a historic milestone, not just for the athletes competing but for the technological advancements that will revolutionize the games.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Summer Games, enhancing everything from security to athlete performance and spectator experience.

Olympic officials are enthusiastic about the potential AI holds.

“The integration of AI into the Paris 2024 Olympics is a game-changer,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.

“We are committed to leveraging technology to create a safer, more efficient, and engaging event for everyone involved.”

One of the most significant applications of AI in the Paris Olympics will be in the realm of security.

Given the scale of the event, ensuring the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators is paramount. AI-powered surveillance systems will be deployed throughout the city and venues. These systems are capable of real-time facial recognition and anomaly detection, identifying potential threats before they escalate.

“AI technology allows us to monitor and analyze large crowds efficiently. It’s a crucial tool in our strategy to maintain public safety during the games,” Laurent Nunez, head of Paris Police Prefecture, said.