Daughter inspires Paalam

Boxer Carlo Paalam is marching into the Paris Olympics extra motivated.

The Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist has his daughter, Celeste, and his family as inspirations and fuel in his search for the elusive gold medal.

Paalam, the country’s flagbearer alongside another Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, told DAILY TRIBUNE that taking care of his daughter has changed his outlook in life.

“Having a family had a big impact on me and my coaches. I felt more confident and hungrier,” Paalam said.

“Being a father and an athlete is all about balancing. As an athlete, rest is important but as a father, I had to make time for her so I had to really adjust.”

The 25-year-old pug is already in Metz, France to train for the Paris Games opening shop on 26 July.

Paalam and other boxers Petecio, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan will then head to a three-week training camp in Saarbrücken, Germany.

National team coach Elmer Pamisa attested that Paalam hungrier to shoot for the gold medal more than ever.

“I saw the changes since the Olympic qualifiers in Thailand. Even if he doesn’t have his family in France, I can see that he has his family with him when he fights in Paris,” Pamisa said.

“I have been telling him since he had a child that getting the gold in the Paris Olympics will be the best gift you can give to your child. Use your child as an inspiration.”

Paalam hopes for redemption after losing to Galal Yafai of England in the men’s flyweight in 2021.