COSPLAY COMMUNITY FINDS ITS PLAYGROUND AT SM CITY FAIRVIEW

Calling all cosplayers and anime fans!
SM Supermalls brings another first with the Cosplay City at SM City Fairview. Whether you are a seasoned cosplayer or just starting out, this is the perfect place for you to showcase your creativity and talents, meet fellow enthusiasts, and immerse yourself in a variety of exciting activities.
Drawing inspiration from the “2024 World Cosplay Summit” in Japan, a pop culture festival bringing together cosplayers of Japanese manga, anime, and video games from all over the world, cosplayers in the metro need to head to Cosplay City at SM City Fairview’s upper ground level with multiple distinct cosplay and anime themed zones. These include Action Figure Display, Funko Pop Exhibit, Interactive Projector Room, Toy Street, and Tokyo City Vibe for Instagram-worthy photos and videos. Fans and visitors alike will have a blast getting into character with over a hundred costumes, wigs, and props -perfect for your snaps and reels!
Step into the shoes of the fearless pirate Luffy or Zoro from One Piece with the vibrant and detailed costumes, perfect for any aspiring adventurer. Transform into the master spy Twilight or the elegant assassin Yor from Spy x Family and dive into a world of espionage and intrigue. Channel the elemental powers of Genshin Impact characters with the stunning costumes, allowing you to become your favorite hero from Teyvat.Join the Demon Slayer Corps with the authentic Tanjiro, Nezuko, and other character costumes, and embark on a quest to rid the world of demons. Defend humanity from the Titans in the detailed Survey Corps uniforms from Attack on Titan. Enter the high-stakes world of gambling at Hyakkaou Academy with the stylish Kakegurui uniforms, perfect for channeling your inner Yumeko. So much more costumes from different characters await guests at the hangout spot!
Entrance is easy- simply download the SM Online app and swipe the Cosplay City coupon; or get your Cosplay City pass by presenting P1,500 worth of single or accumulated receipts from tenants (3 entry passes); or by presenting one SM Cinema ticket (1 entry pass). One entry stamp is equivalent to a thrilling 20-minute access to Cosplay City! Cosplay City is open to all SM City Fairview shoppers from June 21 to September 21,2024.
More than just a hangout spot, it’s a community where you can express yourself, make new friends, and create fun and unforgettable memories-Cosplay City at SM City Fairview is the place to be!
