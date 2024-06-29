COSPLAY COMMUNITY FINDS ITS PLAYGROUND AT SM CITY FAIRVIEW

Calling all cosplayers and anime fans!

SM Supermalls brings another first with the Cosplay City at SM City Fairview. Whether you are a seasoned cosplayer or just starting out, this is the perfect place for you to showcase your creativity and talents, meet fellow enthusiasts, and immerse yourself in a variety of exciting activities.

Drawing inspiration from the “2024 World Cosplay Summit” in Japan, a pop culture festival bringing together cosplayers of Japanese manga, anime, and video games from all over the world, cosplayers in the metro need to head to Cosplay City at SM City Fairview’s upper ground level with multiple distinct cosplay and anime themed zones. These include Action Figure Display, Funko Pop Exhibit, Interactive Projector Room, Toy Street, and Tokyo City Vibe for Instagram-worthy photos and videos. Fans and visitors alike will have a blast getting into character with over a hundred costumes, wigs, and props -perfect for your snaps and reels!