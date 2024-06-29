Converge raises the rainbow flag at the biggest Pride Festival in SEA

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. raised the rainbow flag along with the over 200,000 attendees of the Love Laban 2 Everyone Pride PH Festival last Saturday, June 22.
Converge powered up the vibrant gathering of love and diversity which was regarded as the biggest Pride festival in Southeast Asia. The company was the official live-streaming partner for this year’s Pride Fest, allowing those who couldn’t join the event in person to experience the on-ground activities in real-time via social media.
Elevating the festival experiences of Pride partners and sponsors featured in the festival expo, Converge also installed free Wi-Fi in the booth area where different activities and giveaways were prepared for the crowd.
Meanwhile, several Converge employees who are allies and members of the community paraded in the colorful Pride March, sporting #ConvergeWithPride shirts and waving rainbow flags and placards containing empowering messages of embracing one’s identity.
“As a technology company, we understand that innovation flourishes even further when people with different backgrounds and perspectives come together. By standing united with the LGBTQIA+ community, we are reinforcing diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace, which are necessary ingredients for a successful company,” said Converge Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Jay-Anne Encarnado who also participated in the march.
Furthermore, Converge Records Management Assistant Cyrus Carandang of Converge Legal Department shared some encouragement for the community as he addressed the crowd during the celebration.
“I’ve been with Converge since 2019, and I’ve never experienced any form of discrimination. Mahaba pa ang laban against discrimination and equality, but we have hope. Sa sama-samang pagkilos, tayo ay may mararating at maipapanalo din natin ang mga laban na para sa atin,” Carandang said in his speech.
Aside from being the official live-streaming partner of the event, Converge also set up a booth at the festival, where attendees were handed out free Converge merchandise and photos with the brand’s mascot, Conrad, could be taken for free.
The Love Laban 2 Everyone is a gathering of allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Southeast Asia, organized by the largest national pride network of Philippine LGBTQIA+ organizations and individuals, Pride PH, in partnership with the Quezon City Government.
According to Pride PH, the number of attendees this year exceeded last year’s, with over 200,000 people in attendance.