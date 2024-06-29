Converge raises the rainbow flag at the biggest Pride Festival in SEA

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. raised the rainbow flag along with the over 200,000 attendees of the Love Laban 2 Everyone Pride PH Festival last Saturday, June 22.

Converge powered up the vibrant gathering of love and diversity which was regarded as the biggest Pride festival in Southeast Asia. The company was the official live-streaming partner for this year’s Pride Fest, allowing those who couldn’t join the event in person to experience the on-ground activities in real-time via social media.

Elevating the festival experiences of Pride partners and sponsors featured in the festival expo, Converge also installed free Wi-Fi in the booth area where different activities and giveaways were prepared for the crowd.

Meanwhile, several Converge employees who are allies and members of the community paraded in the colorful Pride March, sporting #ConvergeWithPride shirts and waving rainbow flags and placards containing empowering messages of embracing one’s identity.

“As a technology company, we understand that innovation flourishes even further when people with different backgrounds and perspectives come together. By standing united with the LGBTQIA+ community, we are reinforcing diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace, which are necessary ingredients for a successful company,” said Converge Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Jay-Anne Encarnado who also participated in the march.