Cigarette alternatives tech accelerates end of smoking

The introduction of innovative smoke-free alternatives like vapes, heated tobacco and oral nicotine pouches is speeding up the end of smoking as seen in several countries.

Countries like Japan and Sweden have attributed the decline in their population’s cigarette consumption to the availability of cigarette alternatives, particularly heated tobacco and oral nicotine pouches, which do not burn and do not produce smoke. Studies concluded that smoke is the main culprit for smoking-related ailments.

A briefing paper released recently by The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR), a project by the UK-based public health agency Knowledge Action Change (KAC), reported the reduction in cigarette sales in Japan due to the introduction of heated tobacco products (HTP). Titled “Cigarette Sales Halved: Heated Tobacco Products and the Japanese experience,” the paper highlighted the 52 percent decline in cigarette sales over the past 10 years noting the potential of tobacco harm reduction when consumers are provided with better alternatives to smoking.

According to the paper, Japan’s openness to new technology and significant health concerns among smokers are the key factors contributing to the success of HTP in the country.

Pioneer smoke-free nation

Sweden, meanwhile, is poised to become the first nation to achieve smoke-free status with the significant decline in cigarette smoking driven by a shift to oral nicotine pouches. The Public Health Agency of Sweden reported that only 5.6 percent of Swedish adults smoked cigarettes in 2022, a steep drop from 49 percent of men in 1960. Sweden is on track to reach a smoking rate below 5 percent, achieving smoke-free status.

This decline is largely due to the increased use of smokeless tobacco products such as snus, oral nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products.

Notably, ZYN, the most popular oral nicotine pouch in the US, originated from Sweden.

In the Philippines, since the introduction of the heated tobacco product IQOS in 2020, approximately 75,000 Filipino smokers have switched from cigarettes. IQOS was initially introduced in the country in June 2020, followed by a more affordable device called BONDS by IQOS in November 2022, along with consumable specially designed tobacco sticks called HEETS and BLENDS.

In October 2023, IQOS ILUMA, which Philip Morris International and its local affiliate PMFTC Inc. describe as their “most innovative device yet” was made available in the Philippines offering “adult smokers a superior alternative and marks a significant step forward in our mission to end smoking.”

The company said IQOS ILUMA is the most advanced heated tobacco technology on the market.

IQOS ILUMA utilizes induction technology rather than the heated blade found in earlier versions, providing a better choice for adult Filipino smokers.

Zulal Roessli, head of PMFTC’s smoke-free products, said, “Through continuous innovation, we want to ensure that a growing number of smokers switch and abandon cigarettes; and that those who have switched do not revert to cigarettes.”

Smart system

IQOS ILUMA uses the Smartcore Induction System to heat tobacco sticks called TEREA, delivering the taste of real tobacco without smoke, ash, or the strong smell associated with cigarettes. Its bladeless system ensures no cleaning is required, as the TEREA tobacco sticks are closed on both ends, preventing tobacco residue.

The device also features an auto-start function that activates when the TEREA stick is inserted. According to Roessli, PMI’s market research indicates that IQOS ILUMA offers a more pleasurable experience compared to previous IQOS generations. This conclusion is based on a study conducted in Italy and Japan with 714 IQOS users from November 2020 to March 2021.

Recently, PMFTC launched ZYN in Metro Manila, an oral nicotine delivery product that is entirely smoke-free. This initiative aligns with PMI’s goal of achieving a smoke-free future and eliminating cigarette consumption.