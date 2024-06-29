Chiz: Sonny Angara an ‘excellent choice’ to head DepEd

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero believes that Senator Sonny Angara “would be an excellent choice” as the next chief of the Department of Education.

Escudero cited Angara as highly qualified to fill the position left by Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Yes. I believe so. I was asked by some people close to [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] who I thought would be a good replacement for Vice President Sara at DepEd and the only person I thought of and mentioned was Senator Angara. I don’t know if it reached the President,” Escudero told reporters in a Viber message.

The Senate President has no plan to formally endorse Angara to Marcos.

“I don’t think it will make a difference at this time as I believe PBBM, by now, already has someone in mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also believes that Angara “would be a good choice” for the post.

He, however, stressed that “it would be a challenge” that Angara “might accept” the opportunity.

Angara earlier told reporters that “no one has spoken” to him after reports floated his name as a possible replacement for the Vice President.

Angara will soon leave the Senate as his second and last term ends in 2025.

Duterte filed her resignation as DepEd Secretary last 19 June. She did not mention any reason why she left her post.