Chinese fugitive collared

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday disclosed that its operatives apprehended a Chinese national wanted in his home country and facilitated the repatriation of four Filipinos who were victims of an online scam.

The BI identified the fugitive as 27-year-old Luo Xinya, who was intercepted last 26 June at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila, while attempting to extend his visa.

“Luo likely believed he could remain undetected,” said BI Tourist Visa Section Chief Raymond Remigio. “However, our system is linked to a centralized database that flags individuals with deportation orders.”

Luo was flagged due to a 2023 summary deportation order issued by the BI upon receiving a notification from Chinese authorities. The Chongqing Hechuan District Public Security Bureau had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Declared an undesirable alien, Luo was apprehended by the BI Fugitive Search Unit and transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City pending deportation.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the personnel involved and emphasized the importance of the system in maintaining public safety.

“Our centralized system is essential for identifying and apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants,” Tansingco said. “Luo’s swift apprehension demonstrates our commitment to national security.”

In a separate development, the BI reported the repatriation of four Filipinos who were lured into an online scam by a compatriot.

The Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section said the four, two women and two men in their 30s, arrived on 26 June at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The victims admitted traveling to Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan as tourists before being transported to Myanmar by boat. They were recruited to work as customer service representatives for a company involved in online scams.

“It’s disheartening to see a Filipino facilitating the trafficking of fellow Filipinos, putting them in danger,” said Tansingco.