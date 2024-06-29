Charo Santos on preserving old films

Award-winning actress and former ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio is instrumental in developing the ABS-CBN Film Restoration project and its efforts in restoring movie classics for today’s audiences to appreciate. According to Santos-Concio, her passion for preserving films stemmed from her love for cinema and how it reflects society throughout the years.

“It’s coming from the fact that I am a movie fan. I grew up watching films and saw the need to fix and restore these for future generations because they reflect our culture and the changes within our society. That is where you have the idea of who we are as people,” she shared in an interview.

“Pagmamahal sa sining ang nagdala sa amin dito sa Sagip Pelikula. Nakakatuwa na nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na sagipin ang mga pelikulang ito na nagdadala ng kuwento natin mga Filipino bilang isang bansa (Love for the arts brought me here in Sagip Pelikula. I am glad that we were given a chance to save these films which tell the stories of the Filipino as a nation), and its benefitting the younger generation because now they have a context or appreciation of the past,” she said.