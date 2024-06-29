Cebu Pacific, DoT partner to boost tourism

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has partnered with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to launch the "Discover Juan by Juan" campaign, encouraging Filipinos to explore the beauty and diversity of their own country.

The campaign highlights CEB’s affordable fares and extensive domestic network, making local travel more accessible.

“The Philippines is a treasure trove of diverse islands and provinces, each offering exciting adventures and experiences especially for young travelers," said Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer.

“With Cebu Pacific's affordable fares and extensive domestic network, the opportunity for growth and discovery becomes limitless. We encourage young Filipinos to start their journey of exploration right here in the Philippines,” she added.

The campaign suggests various destinations for different travel styles. Local tourists seeking a quick getaway can explore nearby islands like Dumaguete, Iloilo, and Zamboanga. Families and friends can consider glamping in Bacolod or General Santos.

Adventure enthusiasts can find whitewater rafting in Cagayan De Oro, canyoneering in Cebu, or reverse bungee jumping in Davao. Nature lovers can marvel at the Mayon Volcano in Legazpi or the Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

CEB's low fares and wide network encourage travelers to explore the Philippines one destination at a time. Passengers can use existing travel funds and avail of add-ons when booking flights. CEB also offers various payment options like payment centers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic destinations and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.