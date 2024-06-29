Cavitex, DMCI join forces for C5 Link

Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) unit, has signed a P3.3-billion construction deal with D.M. Consunji, Inc. (DMCI) to complete the CAVITEX C5 Link project.

Under the contract, DMCI is responsible for the construction of roadworks, drainage, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, sanitary systems, and toll plazas for the 2-kilometer, 3x3 lane Segment 3B, which spans from the Kaingin area to the RSG Subdivision.

According to CIC, construction of the segment is targeted to start by the second half of the year and is expected to be operational by 2025.

“This is a milestone for the CAVITEX C5 Link as this marks the construction of the last remaining segment,” CIC President and General Manager Raul Ignacio said.

“Soon, motorists will benefit from the entire 7.7-kilometer expressway stretching from CAVITEX R1 to C5 Road in Taguig,” he added.

Currently, operational segments of the CAVITEX C5 Link include Segment 3A-1 (C5 Link Flyover from C5 Road to Merville) and Segment 3A-2 (C5 Link Flyover Extension).

Segment 3B and Segment 2 (R1 Interchange) are underway, with Segment 2 set to open to motorists by next month.