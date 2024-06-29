CAVITE TOWNSHIP BLOSSOMING INTO A FLORAL HAVEN

Everyone has their own definition of paradise but its most common picture is a place surrounded by the calmness of nature, fresh air, and a thriving community where people enjoy an abundance of the good things one can enjoy. Experts have revealed numerous times that living a balanced lifestyle within this type of environment is proven to lengthen and enrich one’s quality of life.
Now, picture this: you wake up to the sun rising over the horizon, go for a walk, and be instantly greeted by rows and rows of flowers built to resemble a rainbow arc in your backyard. Suddenly, you also hear the sound of gently flowing water from the river just beyond your fence, before being mesmerized by the chorus of chirping birds nesting within a tunnel of greens just a few steps from your front door. This is the kind of everyday life that awaits future residents and visitors of the 251-hectare Arden Botanical Estate, the Philippines’ first-ever botanical-themed township located at the boundary of Trece Martires City and the municipality of Tanza in Cavite.
Jointly developed by property giant Megaworld, the country’s leading developer of integrated urban townships, and its subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI), the sprawling Arden Botanical Estate will be surrounded by a variety of waterways and organic gardens, and feature wide, tree-lined roads and avenues, lotus ponds, as well as residential and leisure villages, commercial areas, sports and adventure parks, and a mixed-use district, among others.
Residential and leisure villages will form more than half of Arden Botanical Estate. To date, Megaworld has introduced two (2) sprawling villages within the township: the 18.1-hectare Arden Botanical Village and the 15.2-hectare Arden Westpark Village. GERI, meanwhile, has launched the three phases of its very own village, the 18.3-hectare The Lindgren, which offers 11 different Scandinavian-inspired house and lot design options.
Live longer within a sustainable township “Given the chance to pick a place to live in, most of us will usually choose one where you can be part of a community that can help you live a balanced and well-rounded lifestyle. Arden Botanical Estate does exactly that. Living in this township is a step towards enjoying a longer and more fulfilled life,” says Rowena Espiritu-Lim, head of sales and marketing, GERI. Megaworld has commissioned renowned Filipino landscape architect and environmental planner Paulo Alcazaren to put together the design behind Arden Botanical Village and the 8.3-hectare Arden Botanical Estate Town Center, a sprawling and vibrant hub that will have commercial and retail spaces, alfresco dining areas, landscaped gardens, parks, an events place, and children’s playground, among others. It will also feature its own Lombard Walk, a Breathing Chapel, an amphitheater, flower garden, flower tunnel, and more. Alcazaren also happens to be the man behind the Centrera Park, the central amenity area at Arden Botanical Village that will be surrounded by natural groves of mature trees, waterways and ponds, sprawling greeneries, expansive open spaces, promenades and parks, and jogging paths. Meanwhile, traversing the entire township from the entrance along Governor’s Drive in Tanza is a six-lane, tree-lined avenue that leads to the Welcome Pavilion and the Town Center, which will both be surrounded by arcaded and alfresco commercial areas. Residents, workers, and visitors of the township will also be able to go around the township via an electric shuttle. Arden Botanical Estate will also have its own Flower Farm, Flower Tunnel, The Little Botanist playground, and the first-of-its-kind Breathing Chapel, allowing residents and visitors to commune with nature and enjoy the bounty and beauty of Philippine flora.
Just a short drive from the Metro “This groundbreaking botanical-themed township isn’t just beautiful, it’s strategically positioned at the center of Cavite’s booming infrastructure,” says Eugene Em Lozano, head of sales and marketing, Megaworld. Arden Botanical Estate is only about an hour away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX). The Silang Interchange of Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEx) will be a convenient 45-minute drive, and the Governor’s Drive Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) a mere 15 minutes away. The future Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, meanwhile, will also be just a quick 15-minute drive, opening up even more accessibility to the township. Even more exciting is the fact that the township will also serve as a gateway to popular tourist destinations, like Tagaytay in Cavite and Nasugbu in Batangas which are only about an hour away. Arden Botanical Estate is fast taking shape as a one-of-a-kind township development that allows everyone — whether they are residents, workers, or simply visitors — to live and enjoy a beautiful and purposeful life within an enviable address. Among the other recent developments in the township include the Arden Bike Trails, which hosts seasonal off-road activities for trail cycling and rallycross events. There’s also the Arden Café, an Instagrammable café-and-showroom-in-one that serves as an exclusive property viewing area for clients interested in starting their own chapters within the township. Aside from the generous open and green spaces around the development, Arden Botanical Estate will also feature other sustainability elements, such as the use of solar street lights, electric shuttles for transport, stormwater recycling, permeable pavements for driveways and parking, and organic fertilizers and pesticides for gardens.