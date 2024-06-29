CAVITE TOWNSHIP BLOSSOMING INTO A FLORAL HAVEN

Everyone has their own definition of paradise but its most common picture is a place surrounded by the calmness of nature, fresh air, and a thriving community where people enjoy an abundance of the good things one can enjoy. Experts have revealed numerous times that living a balanced lifestyle within this type of environment is proven to lengthen and enrich one’s quality of life.

Now, picture this: you wake up to the sun rising over the horizon, go for a walk, and be instantly greeted by rows and rows of flowers built to resemble a rainbow arc in your backyard. Suddenly, you also hear the sound of gently flowing water from the river just beyond your fence, before being mesmerized by the chorus of chirping birds nesting within a tunnel of greens just a few steps from your front door. This is the kind of everyday life that awaits future residents and visitors of the 251-hectare Arden Botanical Estate, the Philippines’ first-ever botanical-themed township located at the boundary of Trece Martires City and the municipality of Tanza in Cavite.

Jointly developed by property giant Megaworld, the country’s leading developer of integrated urban townships, and its subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI), the sprawling Arden Botanical Estate will be surrounded by a variety of waterways and organic gardens, and feature wide, tree-lined roads and avenues, lotus ponds, as well as residential and leisure villages, commercial areas, sports and adventure parks, and a mixed-use district, among others.

Residential and leisure villages will form more than half of Arden Botanical Estate. To date, Megaworld has introduced two (2) sprawling villages within the township: the 18.1-hectare Arden Botanical Village and the 15.2-hectare Arden Westpark Village. GERI, meanwhile, has launched the three phases of its very own village, the 18.3-hectare The Lindgren, which offers 11 different Scandinavian-inspired house and lot design options.