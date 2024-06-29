Calls for peaceful BARMM polls praised

JOLO, Sulu — Key political leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Grand Coalition (BGC) have praised President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his appeal for a peaceful and successful 2025 BARMM elections, saying it bodes well for the historic exercise of the rights of the Bangsamoro people to choose their leaders.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, one of the leaders of the BGC, yesterday lauded the President’s strong message of peace and success for the upcoming polls in BARMM as it also mirrors the coalition’s principles and advocacies.

“The BARMM Grand Coalition is very grateful and strongly supports our President Ferdinand Marcos’ consistent and ‘loud and clear’ call for a peaceful and successful May 2025 elections in BARMM. It is a clear sign that the Bangsamoro region is taking another step toward its objective of self-governance and self-determination,” Gov. Tan declared.

BGC, an alliance of four major political parties in the BARMM is endorsing the bid of Gov. Tan as chief minister of the Bangsamoro government should he win in the 2025 elections for members of the Parliament.

In his meeting with the local government executives of BARMM LGUs last 24 June, the president expressed confidence that the BARMM elections will be peaceful, accountable and transparent.

He then called for unity and for cooperation of all to contribute to the success of the polls.

“The BGC is one with the President in this call and we are committed to the conduct of the elections that is fair, peaceful, transparent and following the rule of law,” Tan said.