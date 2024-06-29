Caatinga's Cactus Crusaders: Spiky Savior Against Desertification

Deep in Brazil's Caatinga, a unique dry forest battling desertification, a silent war is being waged. Not with weapons, but with towering mandacaru cacti. Pablo Porciuncula, Carlos Cabal, and Lucia Lacurcia in Rio de Janeiro report on the story.

Farmer Alcides Peixinho Nascimento, 70, leads the charge, planting these giants as nature's defense against encroaching deserts. "Laws can't wait," says Nascimento. He, like many Caatinga residents, is taking matters into his own hands. The Caatinga, a tapestry of drought-adapted wonders, is crucial for absorbing carbon emissions. Yet, it loses ground to human activity.

Nascimento's cacti stand defiant. Their fruit feeds both humans and animals, while their thorns shield the land and other native plants. This hero cactus even has a side hustle - its excess finds its way into French cosmetics!

But Nascimento isn't alone. Luiz Almeida Santos of IRPAA, a local NGO, hails these communities as the "guardians of the Caatinga" for their sustainable practices.

The fight is urgent. A recent study predicts a bleak future for Caatinga's wildlife. But hope persists. The government's cistern program, providing crucial water storage, is back on track. IRPAA's training center empowers young people like 20-year-old Anderson Santos de Jesus, who travel miles to learn sustainable farming.

Nascimento's cacti are a symbol of resilience. They remind us that even the spikiest warriors can be nature's greatest allies. This fight against desertification is far from over, but with these determined communities leading the charge, the Caatinga has a fighting chance.