Bukidnon farmers get El Niño aid

MALAYBALAY CITY — At least 2,688 farmers in the hinterland barangay here who were affected by the El Niño early this year were given cash assistance in in Barangay Violeta Friday.

Richard Leono, chief of the agriculture department in a statement said the city government of Malaybalay released P10.9 million in assistance to farmers affected by the recent drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

He said the cash aid is under the Crops and Inland Fisheries Financial Assistance, which assessed a value of P 5,000 per hectare of farmland owned by the farmers.

He said although the city did not declare a state of calamity during the drought Mayor Warren Pabillarn and the city council has worked out to avail the fund from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Office and assist the farmers in 37 barangays.