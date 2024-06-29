BUILDING AN ELECTRIC AND ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY FUTURE

The world’s nations seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, an agreement reached in 1997. Taking action to reduce CO2 has now become a social responsibility, and Lexus Electrified has been at the forefront of this movement from the very beginning

Throughout modern motoring history, one of the greatest leaps in innovation was the evolution of the hybrid drivetrain. Who would have thought that in such a short amount of time, we would see such massive improvements in fuel efficiency and lower emissions?

Since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, the world’s first luxury hybrid sport utility vehicle, Lexus has pioneered electrification in the luxury automotive market. Under its “Lexus Electrified” vision, Lexus aims to work toward carbon neutrality in a way that is accessible for every guest through a variety of powertrains that cater to their individual needs.

Lexus will continue to add to its local portfolio of electrified products which currently includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to provide the quintessential luxury electrification experience that exceeds the needs and expectations of luxury auto buyers. And by 2035, Lexus aims to achieve 100 percent BEVs in all models globally.

Lexus believes the future of electric vehicles will be versatile, anticipatory and centered on elevating the consumer’s driving and ownership experience. These are the Lexus Electrified Models available in the Philippines that are the embodiment of that goal, and proof that the electrified future can be driven — today.

Locally, the Lexus LS flagship, Lexus IS sport sedan, and Lexus NX are offered with hybrid variants that are already being enjoyed by customers committed to a greener future.