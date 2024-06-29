BUILDING AN ELECTRIC AND ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY FUTURE

The world’s nations seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, an agreement reached in 1997. Taking action to reduce CO2 has now become a social responsibility, and Lexus Electrified has been at the forefront of this movement from the very beginning
Throughout modern motoring history, one of the greatest leaps in innovation was the evolution of the hybrid drivetrain. Who would have thought that in such a short amount of time, we would see such massive improvements in fuel efficiency and lower emissions?
Since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, the world’s first luxury hybrid sport utility vehicle, Lexus has pioneered electrification in the luxury automotive market. Under its “Lexus Electrified” vision, Lexus aims to work toward carbon neutrality in a way that is accessible for every guest through a variety of powertrains that cater to their individual needs.
Lexus will continue to add to its local portfolio of electrified products which currently includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to provide the quintessential luxury electrification experience that exceeds the needs and expectations of luxury auto buyers. And by 2035, Lexus aims to achieve 100 percent BEVs in all models globally.
Lexus believes the future of electric vehicles will be versatile, anticipatory and centered on elevating the consumer’s driving and ownership experience. These are the Lexus Electrified Models available in the Philippines that are the embodiment of that goal, and proof that the electrified future can be driven — today.
Locally, the Lexus LS flagship, Lexus IS sport sedan, and Lexus NX are offered with hybrid variants that are already being enjoyed by customers committed to a greener future.
Take a ride to a greener world
The LS 500h flagship model is equipped with the new Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System, a technology that transforms the performance and driver appeal of hybrids, providing improved responsiveness and more rewarding, linear acceleration, particularly when moving off from stationary.
The new IS 300h sport sedan was born and bred at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama Test Track — where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been recreated. The outcome was an IS lineup that is agile and provocative. The IS 300h —while boasting hybrid technology — thoroughly espouses Lexus’s DNA.
The NX 300h also features the Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System bringing a new level of technology and a heightened driving experience to a Lexus crossover.
And then there is the Lexus RZ 450e BEV — a fully electric battery-powered electric vehicle. This all-new SUV is the first Lexus electric vehicle to be developed from the ground up, and as such goes further than any other model to realize the exciting potential of the Lexus Electrified philosophy.
With its zero-emission performance, the RZ 450e will help Lexus progress toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable mobility society.
Lexus believes in a multi-pathway approach that offers sustainable and eco-friendly vehicle technologies to cater to different customer needs and preferences. This allows our guests to immediately start contributing to this goal. In our line-up, Lexus has several HEVs and BEVs. As of today, we have a total of 17 variants of HEVs and three variants for BEVs.
Aligned with this multi-pathway approach to suit different customers’ preferences and needs, owning a BEV is just one option.
Electric vehicles have benefits such as an enjoyable ownership experience, fuel cost savings and an overall reduced carbon footprint. EVs also offer a quieter driving experience and instant torque for a smoother, more responsive ride. Lexus highlights these advantages while showcasing the exceptional driving experience of models like the Lexus RZ, its first fully battery electric vehicle.
Apart from BEVs, Lexus offers a wide range of choices, including HEVs, as an option for more carbon neutral choices. The brand’s multi-pathway approach ensures we meet the diverse needs of guests while promoting a sustainable future.
At the end of the day, while AI has its advantages, Lexus continues to value OMOTENASHI or Japanese hospitality which highlights that the human touch is essential for delivering an exceptional guest experience. The brand highly values personalized luxury, and meticulously crafted ownership experiences require the empathy and understanding that only human interaction can provide. Everyone at Lexus plays a crucial role in making its customers feel truly valued and cared for. The personal connections and bespoke service they offer align with their commitment to omotenashi, creating amazing experiences that technology may find challenging to replicate.
Enhancing experiences both in and out of your vehicle, Lexus is proud to be pioneering and perfecting electrification. Offering uncompromising performance and range choice that embodies personal luxury — discover Lexus Electrified.