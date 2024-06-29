Building a solar-powered lamp

Liter of Light’s solar-powered night lamp can be easily assembled. Kits provided by the social enterprise are complete with components such as a 3.6 22200 MA battery, 1x3-inch copper board, 1 watt high-powered LED 3.7 volts, plastic bottle, transparent tube, RIF 520 mosfet, S 9014 N type transistor, 2-watt 8.2 ohm resistor, 10k ohm resistor, 2 pieces of 1k kilo ohm resistor, barrier 1 58 19 diode, fuse, 3-pin sliding switch, PVC pipe, coupling, solar panel and wires. For casing, an empty transparent PET bottle or bamboo can be used.

In a YouTube video on making an LoL, the radio parts and controller are soldered into one face of the circuit board with the battery attached in the other side. Wires are also soldered to opposite ends of the board, one connecting to the solar panel and the other to the LED bulb.

To make the solar bottle bulb for daytime lighting, an empty 1.5-liter soft drink bottle, water and bleach are used, plus a 26 gauge galvanized steel sheet cut into 10 inches by 10 inches. A hole is cut from the sheet where the bottle filled with water would fit through. The bottle is glued to the hole using rubber sealant. It is then filled with water mixed with 10 milliliter of chlorine to keep the water clear.

Tools like metal cutter, hammer, drill, chisel, riveter, rivets, drill, sandpaper and pencil would be needed.