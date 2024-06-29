Bong Go aids hundreds of poor residents in Sarangani town

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, along with his dedicated Malasakit team, personally extended assistance to impoverished residents in Alabel, Sarangani, on Friday, 28 June. This initiative underscores his ongoing commitment to assisting Filipinos, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

A total of 667 poor and indigent residents were assisted by the Malasakit Team and received vitamins, masks, bags, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. The said initiative was held at Alabel Capitol Gymnasium.

“Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon,” said Go.

He further encouraged unity and compassion among his fellow Filipinos: "Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong krisis na ito."

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Governor Rogelio Pacquiao and in partnership with Senator Joel Villanueva, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go reiterated his commitment to health and wellness by encouraging those in need to utilize the services offered at the Malasakit Center located in Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, General Santos City. Established in 2018, these centers aim to simplify access to governmental medical assistance for the poor.

Nationwide, the Malasakit Centers program boasts 165 operational centers on qualified public hospitals, assisting approximately ten million Filipinos to date. "Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po ‘yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nag-aalangan magpatingin sa doktor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan at ang Malasakit Center ay handang tumulong sa inyo," urged Go.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Further emphasizing his commitment to local development, Senator Go supported infrastructural enhancements in Sarangani. These included concreting pivotal provincial roads, alongside the construction of a multipurpose building at the public terminal and a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag, Maitum, among others.

Meanwhile, Go thanked local officials, including Congressman Steve Chiongbian Solon, Governor Pacquiao, Mayor Vic Paul Molina Salarda, and Vice Mayor Lente Salway Jr., among others, for their service to their constituents.

“Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” Mr. Malasakit Go ended.

On the same day, Go traveled to Barangay Alegria, where he led the inauguration of the Alabel Super Health Center. He likewise aided displaced workers in the town. He then proceeded to General Santos, where he likewise aided another batch of struggling workers. Finally, he attended the Philippine Councilors’ League Sarangani Federation General Assembly and Seminar at the Grand Summit Hotel in the city.