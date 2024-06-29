Bong Go advocates for increased incentives for para-athletes

Amidst the buzz of preparations for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and other local sports competitions, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, took a moment to highlight the efforts and needs of para-athletes in the country.

Go emphasized the importance of equitable recognition and support for para-athletes compared to their able-bodied counterparts during a recent meet and greet at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) office in Manila City where he also distributed support to members of the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball team.

"Aside from that, ‘yung incentives ng mga para-athletes, pinag-aaralan namin ngayon na sana ma-increase. Kung hindi man parehas with the regular elite athletes, ay sana po’y mag-increase po ito na hindi naman kalahati lang,” Go said during the interview on Thursday, 26 June.

He further highlighted that the achievements of para athletes, who exert as much effort and sweat in their competitions as their able-bodied counterparts, deserve recognition and substantial rewards reflective of their contributions and sacrifices for the nation.

“Kawawa naman ang ating mga para athletes. Pinaghirapan din po nila ang ginto, pinaghirapan din po nila ang bawat laban… pinagpawisan din po nila. Pareho naman ‘yung ginto, silver, and, bronze na napanalunan nila. Karangalan po ‘yon para sa ating bayan,” asserted the senator.

“Dapat po’y ma-increase naman po ang kanilang incentives na matatanggap mula sa gobyerno. Ano ba naman ‘yung maliit na halaga kumpara po sa kanilang hirap at karangalan na dala-dala para sa ating bayan,” he added.

Go authored SBN 2116, a proposal that aims to amend Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act." The proposed measures seek to upgrade the incentives for para athletes competing in international competitions.

This bill also intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.

The senator's commitment extends beyond the imminent international competitions. He mentioned the ongoing preparations for the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu, emphasizing the event's significance in discovering potential athletic talents across the country, not just within the National Capital Region.

“Good luck sa lahat ng participating teams at sana maging successful po ito dahil importante po itong Palarong Pambansa para sa akin. Aside from Philippine National Games, itong Palarong Pambansa, diyan natin nadidiskubre ang ating mga potential athletes,” he said.

“Suportahan natin ang Palarong Pambansa, suportahan natin ang Batang Pinoy, suportahan natin ang Philippine National Games dahil diyan tayo nakakadiskubre ng mga potential athletes natin na hindi natin nadi-diskubre dito lang po sa National Capital Region,” he added.

Go remains committed to advancing grassroots sports development through legislative initiatives such as Senate Bill No. 423, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act, which passed on third reading with him being principal sponsor and one of the authors. This proposed law seeks to provide a platform for athletes across the nation, particularly in rural areas, to showcase their skills and compete nationally.

In line with his commitment to nurturing sports development at the grassroots level, Go also highlighted the National Academy of Sports (NAS), a fully operational institution located within New Clark City in Tarlac.

Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure that became RA 11470, which established the NAS in 2020. NAS is a government-run educational institution that offers quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports.

"Nandoon po ako sa SEA Games in Cambodia, nandoon po ako sa Asian Games in Hangzhou para sumuporta. At ito namang sa Paris Olympics depende pa po. Whether makapunta po ako doon o nandito, nandito po ako para sumuporta sa kanila," he remarked.

Go has been a vocal advocate for integrating sports as a pathway to deter youth from illegal drugs and to promote overall wellness. He connects his advocacy for sports to broader health outcomes, noting, "Physically fit, parati tayong nag-e-exercise maiiwasan po yung problema sa mental. Malaking bagay po yon."

“Kaya sa kabataan, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep healthy and fit!,” he said.

Go reiterated his resolve to back Philippine sports at every level, signaling a continued push for policies and programs that foster athletic development and equitable support for all athletes, ensuring that the Philippines remains a strong contender on the global stage while fostering local talent and health through sports.

“Mga kababayan ko, isang beses lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong at karangalan na pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa at sa bansa, gawin na po natin ang lahat para magampanan ito. Patuloy akong susuporta sa ating mga atleta at magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he ended.