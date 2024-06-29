Beyond Folds: Apple Patents Stretchy Displays for iPhones, Watches, and More

Apple, known for its sleek design, might be taking things a whole new dimension with a patent for stretchable displays. Imagine an iPhone screen that curves around the device, or an Apple Watch that wraps seamlessly around your wrist.

This groundbreaking patent, discovered by William Gallagher for AppleInsider, goes beyond the foldable phone rumors. The displays would function just like current OLED screens, but with the added ability to stretch and conform to various shapes. While the patent doesn't confirm specific devices, it hints at a wide range of possibilities: a HomePod with a display wrapping around its top, a wraparound screen for a future foldable iPhone, or even an Apple Watch with a full-wrist display.

The sheer number of inventors (a whopping 55!) working on the patent suggests Apple's serious interest in this technology. While patents don't guarantee a finished product, it's an exciting glimpse into what Apple might have in store for the future. Get ready, the future of Apple devices might be a whole lot stretchier!