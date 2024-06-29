Bantag whereabouts known, says DoJ

The Department of Justice (DoJ) revealed on Saturday that its operatives are now aware of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag’s whereabouts despite him remaining a fugitive in the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“While he’s been hiding for over a year, efforts to locate him are ongoing,” said DoJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV in a statement. “We know his general location.”

Clavano also stressed the agency’s cautious approach, citing concerns for officer safety.

“We understand he’s unlikely to surrender peacefully,” Clavano said. “We prioritize the safety of law enforcement and aim for a peaceful apprehension.”

“Bantag, like any fugitive, likely relocates frequently and seeks refuge in remote areas with potential supporters. Our goal is to execute the warrants of arrest peacefully,” he added.

The revelation comes after the Court of Appeals (CA) dismissed Bantag’s petition challenging the Las Piñas court’s denial of his motions to quash the information and warrant of arrest.

Clavano reiterated the DoJ’s openness to negotiations for Bantag’s surrender, suggesting potential leniency.

“We’re always open to discussions for voluntary surrender,” Clavano said. “If he surrenders, the judge might consider mitigating circumstances.”

To recall, Lapid — also known as Percy Mabasa — was gunned down in Las Piñas City on 3 October 2022.

The DoJ filed murder charges against Bantag and former BuCor official Ricardo Zulueta in March 2023. Zulueta died of heart failure in March of this year.

Warrants for their arrest were issued in April 2023. The DoJ previously offered a reward of P2 million for information leading to Bantag’s capture.

Authorities raided Bantag’s suspected hideouts in Laguna and Caloocan City in April but were unsuccessful in apprehending him. Both Bantag and Zulueta also faced charges for the death of alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

Meantime, the self-confessed gunman — Joel Escorial — has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison for Lapid’s killing.