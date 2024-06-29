Banking, shopping turn personalized

With the rise of artificial intelligence or AI, traditional banks are maximizing machine learning to offer the right investment option to clients and other products for personal finances.

“This AI-powered personal finance management tool will revolutionize the way you manage your finances. It tracks and analyzes your financial activities, offers insights into your spending habits, suggests innovative investment opportunities, and helps you plan for a secure financial future,” Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) president and chief executive officer TG Limcaoco said.

BPI Wealth, asset management arm of BPI, integrated its unit investment trust fund in the bank’s mobile app where clients can place a minimum investment of P1,000. Previously, the bank required P10,000.

Thanks to e-wallet GCash, BPI Wealth has attracted more individuals who are exploring investing as it takes advantage of the network of their parent company Ayala Corporation.

GInvest by GCash allows a P50 minimum investment for various funds, such as Philippine equity fund, technology fund and fixed-income fund.

“I think, on the average, the investment of GCash users is P8,000. It’s a good start because we also want our broader segment to invest,” BPI Wealth president and chief executive officer Maria Theresa Marcial said.

Meanwhile, through its UnionDigital Bank, Union Bank of the Philippines offers fully digital and AI-powered products and services to help even the seemingly income-less Filipinos.

Loans to those who need them most

“Offering loans to those without income is weird, but we’re finding a solution with the help of the government,” UnionDigital Bank president and chief executive officer Henry Aguda said.

He said UnionDigital Bank is also using alternative data to mitigate financial risks.

“We have an AI technology that tells us a customer segment is risky even before we lend money to that segment and without relying heavily on credit history from other banks,” Aguda said.

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), an AI/data science firm and UnionBank’s sister company under the Aboitiz Group, said banks can use geospatial data and satellite data to offer home loans.

“If you’re closer to a cemetery versus a mall or a hospital, that’s an indication of your capacity to rent. How much are you willing to pay towards rent?” ADI chief executive officer Dr. David Hardoon said.

“This is the beauty of AI. You are able to use different types of information to make inferences. When you have enough viewpoints, you’re able to validate your assumptions and become a model for other companies,” he added.

At BPI, its team is developing a chatbot that will give clients more accurate answers to their questions in a more human-like way.

For entrepreneurs, BPI uses AI to analyze highly localized data.

“We take economic data and profitability of stores. For example, we can now tell where we can open a branch that serves MSMEs,” Limcaoco said.