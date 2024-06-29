Ayala Land’s Sustainable Estate Development: A Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Ayala Land stands at the forefront of sustainable real estate development, a true beacon of innovation and leadership.

Known for its pioneering eco-friendly practices and embracing sustainable living, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) recognizes the pressing need to address climate change by setting benchmarks at the core of its developments and operations.

As part of its responsible and forward-thinking efforts, ALI is magnifying its sustainable development guidelines that include site resilience, disaster risk reduction, mobility, connectivity and economic growth.

Designing with nature

ALI’s commitment to environmental sustainability begins with establishing resilient development sites.

Their estates, including Nuvali in Laguna and Parklinks in Taguig and Quezon City, are intricately designed to incorporate expansive green spaces and parks. These areas not only offer residents access to a wide range of recreational amenities, but also function as green lungs that aid in urban cooling and preserving biodiversity.

A vital component of ALI’s approach to site resilience involves implementing comprehensive stormwater management strategies. For instance, in its development of Arca South in Taguig, detention tanks and bioswales were integrated. These systems effectively minimize flood hazards by accumulating rainwater. The stored rainwater is then released to prevent overwhelming drainage systems or reused for irrigation.

Permeable surfaces throughout the estates enhance natural water absorption, further reducing runoff and promoting groundwater recharge.

Promoting efficient

urban transit

Efficient mobility and connectivity are essential factors in a sustainable urban environment. ALI has highlighted these in its developments to minimize environmental impact while enhancing the overall quality of life.

In the heart of Makati’s Ayala Center is OneAyala, an integrated inter-modal transport hub that seamlessly connects residents to major transit lines. This mixed-use development not only simplifies city navigation but also works to reduce the community’s reliance on private vehicles. This alleviates traffic congestion and lowers greenhouse gas emissions, thus positively impacting the environment.

ALI also prioritizes the integration of extensive bicycle lanes and pedestrian-friendly pathways. In Nuvali, designated bike paths and walkways are designed to encourage residents to shift towards healthier and more sustainable modes of transportation.

The deliberate emphasis on active transportation helps reduce carbon footprints and positively impacts public health by promoting physical activity. These infrastructure developments improve community interaction by creating a more vibrant and connected living environment.

Sustainable urban design

Developments like Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig and Nuvali in Laguna are meticulously designed to function as self-sustaining ecosystems.

In BGC, residents have convenient access to amenities such as upscale retail stores, corporate offices, schools and healthcare facilities, all within a walking distance. This minimizes the necessity for long commutes, reducing traffic congestion and pollution. This approach not only promotes convenience and efficiency but also contributes to the creation of a more livable and environmentally-friendly urban spaces.

Regional prosperity

ALI’s developments are not only residential spaces but are catalysts for local economic growth.

By strategically placing commercial centers, business hubs and retail spaces within their estates, ALI creates dynamic economic zones that attract investments while generating employment.

Collaborations with local governments and stakeholders are part of its strategy, too. Their developments are in line with regional economic plans, ensuring that the benefits reach beyond the estates’ borders. ALI’s projects have significantly boosted economic activity of Cebu and Davao, contributing to regional development and prosperity.

Through its various projects, ALI exemplifies the vitality of sustainable practices in achieving environmentally-conscious communities and a prosperous future.