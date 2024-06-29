Augmented reality

In this age of artificial intelligence — where your phone knows more about you than your mom, and Siri understands your mumbled 3 a.m. pizza cravings better than you do, “Technology powered by people: Embracing disruptions” isn’t just a catchphrase; it’s our reality.

AI, as we all know by now, is everywhere. It’s in our pockets, homes, cars, and even our refrigerators. Remember the days when losing your car keys meant tearing the house apart? Now, your smart car and house are probably conspiring to keep you from driving to the gym, knowing you’ll just end up at the ice cream shop anyway. AI’s ability to streamline everyday tasks is both a blessing and a slightly creepy reminder of how much it knows about our routines.

AI impacts our lives in countless ways. Take healthcare, for instance. AI’s diagnostic abilities are no joke. Your smartwatch can detect heart anomalies and warn you to see a doctor before you even realize something’s wrong.

It’s like having a tiny,

non-intrusive doctor strapped to your wrist, silently judging your choice to skip that morning run. And let’s not forget mental health apps that use AI to detect mood patterns and suggest interventions — because sometimes, even your phone knows you need a break.

Then there’s problem-solving. Remember when solving a problem meant using your brain? Good times. Now, AI does the heavy lifting. Need to crunch data? AI’s got you. Can’t figure out what movie to watch? AI knows your tastes better than your best friend. In fields like finance, AI algorithms predict market trends faster than any human can, ensuring that our money is managed with robotic precision.

But let’s not pretend it’s all roses. The rise of AI brings up some awkward questions about our role in the workforce. As AI takes over more tasks, humans are left wondering if they’re next on the redundancy list. But fear not! This disruption forces us to evolve, upskill, and adapt. It’s like being pushed into a pool when you can’t swim — scary, but you’ll figure it out, or at least dog-paddle your way through.

Embracing AI also means dealing with its quirks. Ever tried talking to a chatbot? It’s like having a conversation with an alien who’s learned English from a textbook. Customer service AI can be frustrating, but hey, it’s learning. Slowly. And who could forget the time AI-generated content was supposed to revolutionize creativity? Spoiler: it’s still working on not producing hilariously nonsensical outputs.

“Technology powered by people: Embracing disruptions” isn’t just a theme; it’s our new normal. AI’s pervasive presence makes our lives easier and more efficient, even as it challenges us to redefine our roles and adapt to rapid changes.

So here’s to our AI overlords — may they continue to power our tech, solve our problems, and maybe, just maybe, get better at understanding sarcasm.

e-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com