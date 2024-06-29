As it was, so it is

As children of the ’60s, cartoons filled our imaginations as we looked toward a world that was to be — fantastic, or so we imagined. The year is 2024 and the world as we knew it — when we were young — has changed. And yet, it is still the same.

The motoring and micromobility trends for 2024, of which many changes have taken place, encompasses a world that is moving by leaps, bounds and in speeds we never imagined possible.

We are witnessing a significant shift towards smarter, sleeker and funkier vehicle designs. Modern micromobility vehicles, including electric vehicles, e-scooters and e-bikes, are now being manufactured using sustainable materials that promise longer lifespans — for the vehicle. The 21st century brings with it a desire for humans to create a world that preserves what is good about the world we grew up in — what is necessary to keep it spinning — and to make better that which will become, as we speed forward and create a world for our children, their children and so forth.

It is no surprise that for its 24th anniversary the DAILY TRIBUNE has chosen “Technology powered by people: Embracing disruptions” as its theme — for as it was in the 1960s of my childhood, so it is now in 2024 — and how it will be in the years to come — humans remaining the “disruptions” that will make life interesting as it moves forward for the better. Good news, bad news — who knows? For Blast, we present snippets of what is now, and what is to come. And there will be many more to come — DAILY TRIBUNE issues, that is — in a world where humans will always “disrupt.”