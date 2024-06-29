Angkas Heralds the Future of MC Taxis with Successful ‘Glow-App’ Rollout

Angkas, the leading motorcycle taxi (MC Taxi) company in the Philippines, recently announced the release of its updated app, known as the ‘Glow-App.’ This development aims to improve the riding experience for both passengers and riders by providing more efficient and seamless service.

Enhanced User Experience

Ericson Muros, Angkas’ Tech Lead, noted the app’s user-friendly design and efficiency. “The new app is incredibly intuitive, making booking a ride faster than ever. You can hail a ride in less than five minutes,” he stated.

Addressing Technical Issues

The ‘Glow-App,’ as named by Angkas CEO George Royeca, was developed to address the shortcomings of its predecessor, ‘Jalopy.’ Tech Lead Russell Gutierrez explained, “When I joined Angkas, the biggest challenge was the technical flaws in the old app. It wasn’t up to par for our riders’ daily operations.” Tech Lead Lloyd Urbino added, “The new app now offers a much smoother and faster booking process, enhancing overall user experience.”

Community Feedback

The rollout of the ‘Glow-App’ has received positive feedback on social media. Riders have reported increased efficiency and ease in booking multiple rides throughout the day, while passengers appreciate the streamlined process and user-friendly interface. One passenger shared with rider-vlogger Papsclick Motovlogtv, “Downloading the new Angkas app has made my life easier. It works well even with slow internet, significantly reducing any hassle.”

Development and Expertise

The creation of the ‘Glow-App’ took just six months, a notable achievement considering similar tech developments typically take years. Tech expert Josef Puchinger, who contributed to the app’s development, emphasized its stability and scalability. “The new app does exactly what it’s supposed to do. You open it, place your booking, and get a biker to take you safely from point A to point B,” he said.

Future Improvements

This, however, is only the beginning. Looking ahead, Puchinger envisions an Angkas app that is not only seamless but also smart and predictive. “The future is about smartness in the app. It will know the customer and the driver, and predict Manila traffic in real-time. We can enrich the app with intelligence to understand customer needs and optimize biker locations to meet demand,” he said.

Commitment to Innovation

CEO George Royeca described the new Angkas app as the pinnacle of their technological advancements, promising a refined experience for all users. The positive reception of the ‘Glow-App’ from riders, passengers, and the Angkas tech team highlights the company’s dedication to improving its platform.

Further innovations from Angkas are anticipated, leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive technology to deliver even faster and smarter services.

The company continues to advance its motorcycle taxi services, aiming to set new standards in the industry.