Angels weigh pick options

Petro Gazz looks to acquire quality pieces in the first-ever Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft that will complement its current arsenal for next month’s Reinforced Conference.

Angels head of volleyball operations Oliver Almadro said Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara took advantage of the two-day Draft Combine held at the Gameville Ballpark last week to see who among the batch of aspirants would fit his system.

The import-laden conference three-peat-seeking Petro Gazz will select 10th in the Draft scheduled on 8 July at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

“He’s really ranking it per position. We’ll see on the 10th or 22nd (pick) who will still be available for us and who will fit the Petro Gazz Angels’ system,” Almadro said.

Tsuzurabara will get to fill his already solid local roster with selections from the Draft field composed of 47 rookies and 11 free agents in time for the mid-season conference kicking off on 16 July.

“I guess we’re looking at who’s the best available players in every position. We will talk about it, what position will be fit for our team for the next few conferences, for the next years,” Almadro said.

“But Coach Koji’s happy and he’s really ranking every player, every position, so I guess we’ll be talking about who we’re getting with our 10th pick or in the next round.”

The incoming Angels are expected to provide support for established Petro Gazz veterans in All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips and setter Djanel Cheng.

Petro Gazz, who has yet to name its foreign player, will have the advantage of parading an intact lineup as other teams will be missing some key players who have been called up for national duty with Alas Pilipinas.

The Angels finished third in the AFC.

Petro Gazz has been successful in the last two editions of the Reinforced Conference after winning the 2019 edition behind the late American import Janisa Johnson and Cuban Wilma Salas before making a repeat two years ago with American Lindsey Vander Weide as reinforcement.