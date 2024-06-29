Airline harnesses AI as service enhancement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved from a mere buzzword into a transformative force reshaping industries, driving innovation, and improving personal and professional lives.

As AI continues to evolve, tapping into its potential becomes not just an opportunity but a necessity for businesses, governments, and individuals — much like for AirAsia Philippines.

Parent firm Capital A’s engineering arm, AirAsia Digital Engineering (ADE), has already ventured into AI and robotics to enhance practices in the aviation domain.

AirAsia’s technological ventures are not only to make travel seamless but also to make a difference to guests’ lifestyle needs and make daily office work more efficient.

The low-cost air carrier has intelligently tapped AI to deliver better services to travel-hungry patrons.

The company’s use of AI and Machine Learning (ML) was accelerated during the pandemic, with most engagements done virtually, to promote efficient contactless transactions.

“The integration of precise and automated technology in the engineering, training, and customer service has allowed AirAsia to not only achieve operational efficiency but also streamline processes,” AirAsia Communications head First Officer Steve Dailisan told the Daily Tribune.

“For instance, the intervention of contact centers for customer happiness was minimized through the help of ASK Bo. Now, human intervention is utilized on highly urgent and special cases only,” he added.

In 2023, AirAsia replaced AVA with Ask Bo, an AI-powered concierge aimed at being the most communicative, responsive, and answerable brand in the region.

Ask Bo provides detailed and customized information to guide guests along their travel journey, and enables self-service functions for faster access to resolutions.

It also has very helpful features that provide LIVE updates on flight status and/or changes and boarding information, in more languages including English, Chinese, Bahasa, Thai, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese.

Ask Bo also sends push notifications on any last-minute changes on the day of operations, gives baggage information, and reports real-time automatic updates of departure timings into the electronic Boarding Pass.

Ask Bo empowers guests to easily change flights, request refunds, and choose Service recovery options.

Facial recognition soon

With AI, Dailisan said AirAsia guests are enabled to have the choice to skip check-in counters and ground staff intervention by utilizing all stored information about them through FACES.

Aside from check-in procedures, FACES can also be used in booking airline tickets as well as hotels. FACES also eliminates the process of verification.