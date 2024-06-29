AI diplomacy

The development of AI and its practical use across various industries can be especially helpful in the domain of foreign affairs.

The misconceptions about AI, its broad applications, potential utility and impact on diplomacy were underscored in a recent dialogue organized at the Department of Foreign Affairs, which featured Dr. Eugene Rex Jalao from the University of the Philippines’ Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

According to Jalao, who was instrumental in the development of the AI and Data Science Program of UP Diliman, clearing the concepts and functions of AI is a necessary step toward promoting a well-informed public on the prospects of AI to improve human capacities.

An open discourse on AI addresses misperceptions and skepticisms, such as the notion that self-thinking AI machines will eventually displace humans.

Jalao discussed the potentials of AI in bolstering Philippine diplomacy.

AI technologies, like large language models, may aid diplomats in their work, Jalao said.

AI applications may enhance day-to-day diplomatic operations, including the provision of consular services, cross-cultural understanding, negotiation processes and public diplomacy.

The ultimate goal of AI adoption is to advance the welfare of the public.

Jalao emphasized the principles of responsible AI deployment in diplomacy. He also stressed the roles that the government and industry play in AI promotion, development and ethical use.

The wealth of discussions conveyed that opportunities abound in the use of AI in diplomacy, but challenges and risks remain.

The Philippines needs to adapt rapidly to the fast-changing AI technologies by prioritizing long-term and strategic investments on them, including funding research and cultivating the knowledge and talent of Filipinos in the techno-industrial sector.

Use cases in AI governance

Earlier this year, the DFA recently hosted a roundtable discussion on international governance of artificial intelligence, learning from global tech experts AI governance at the multilateral level, as well as transcending the dichotomy between AI safety and AI progress.

A spirited discussion was spurred among national government agencies on maximizing Philippine participation in international AI governance negotiations at the United Nations.

In 2022, President Marcos called on the international community to develop governance structures to keep up with the emerging technology.

Thoughts abounded about the various facets of AI, from technical to policy and ethical considerations, such as accountability and transparency.

The Philippines hosted a Manila meeting on Indo-Pacific Perspectives on Autonomous Weapons Systems last year to drive the discussion on the use of AI in warfare, particularly weapons systems.

Meet at the Netherlands

Noting artificial intelligence brings both potential benefits and serious legal, development and ethical concerns, the Philippines had strongly called for enhancing international rules and human control over AI to ensure its responsible uses for peace at a conference in The Netherlands tackling the military use of AI.

DFA undersecretary for multilateral and international economic relations Carlos Sorreta asserted at The Hague: “Human beings must, at all times, exert control and judgement over weapons systems to ensure compliance with international and humanitarian law and accountability for the use of force.”

“An AI arms race will only leave more behind. AI is not only a tool for self-defense and security. It must also become a force for more equitable sustainable development.”