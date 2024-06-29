Adequate power supply backstops Cebu growth

Unreliable power supply has been the chief challenge of Cebu, known as the “Queen City of the South,” in its development thrust but that problem is in the past.

The Visayas business center overcame its long-standing challenge of an unreliable power supply, paving the way for unprecedented development.

With ample power resources, the region is experiencing transformative infrastructure projects and expanding industries, promising thousands of new jobs and economic growth.

“In the coming three to four years, Cebu and its neighboring provinces are assured of an unprecedented surge in development,” former CCCI president Charles Kenneth Co said.