500 NBP PDLs transferred to Sablayan

Another batch of 500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City was transferred Friday afternoon to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro.

According to Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., this brings the total number of PDLs transferred from NBP to various operating prisons and penal farms in the country to 5,170 since January of this year.

Of the 500 PDLs transferred, 200 came from the maximum camp, 200 from the medium camp, and 100 from the Reception and Diagnostic Center.

They were escorted by 100 corrections officers, including SWAT, medical personnel, and escort teams led by CCINSP Ronolfo Salonga, with assistance from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard and South Luzon Expressway/Star Toll Mobile Patrol Group.