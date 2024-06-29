5 pairs tied for lead; Saso, Boutier fire 58

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Nicole Broch Estrup combined for a 10-under-par 60 in four-balls to join a five-way tie for the lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

The Danes were on 12-under 128 after 36 holes in the pairs event at Michigan’s Midland Country Club.

Australia’s Grace Kim and American Auston Kim were also on 128 after firing a 61 on Friday.

Other duos sharing the lead were the Taiwan tandem of Hsu Wei-ling and Cheng Ssu-chia, Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho and the Thai pair of Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen.

Teams play alternate shot in the first and third rounds and four-ball in the second and fourth rounds in the $3 million event.

One stroke off the pace on 129 were three other duos — England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan and Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Germany’s Sandra Gal.

The Danish duo recorded nine birdies and an eagle on the par-5 third hole against one bogey to leap into a share of the lead with the day’s second-best score.

Both players are having some firsts at the event as Madsen is making her first career start and Estrup is playing for the first time in the LPGA Tour this season.

Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso and France’s Celine Boutier matched the event’s four-ball record, shooting a 12-under par 58 to rise to a share of 22nd after a poor 76 in the alternate-shot format on Thursday.

Boutier was on fire, making eight birdies in the first nine holes. She added three more at the back.

Saso was also explosive with five birdies as she and Boutier did not make a single bogey.

Meanwhile, the Filipino tandem of Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina combined for a 66 but missed the cut, their campaign marred by an opening 76.

The round was marked by two holes in one.

Aussie Grace Kim carded her first career ace on No. 7 from 145 yards with her 7-iron.

“I can’t remember the yardage, but I hit a three-quarter 7-iron,” Kim said about her ace. “Wind was off the left, so I was like, 8 is not going to get there. I was just trying to put it close. All I see is it disappear. I’ve had a lot of close shaves, and this is actually my first one. So very exciting. Everyone was really happy for me, so it was very nice to share that moment.”

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno recorded her second career ace on the par-3 18th hole from 143 yards out with her 8-iron.