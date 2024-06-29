423 CAR ARBs get land titles

Never-ending gratitude

Elpedia Alos, a farmer-beneficiary from Atok, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, emphasizing the transformative impact of land ownership on the lives of local farmers.

“I want to thank the staff who come to us no matter the hindrances, they never surrendered. To all the DAR staff, on behalf of my fellow farmers of Benguet, our heartfelt thanks to all of you. I hope that in the coming days, you will give other farmers like us this opportunity to own the lands they till,” Alos stated.

Jose G. Bayas Jr., a CLOA recipient covered under EO 75, also voiced his appreciation and called for ongoing support in processing additional lands. He underscored the broader benefits of land ownership, including economic growth and community development.

DAR Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Atty. Eugene P. Follante explained the comprehensive process DAR undertakes to secure these titles for ARBs.

He emphasized the continued provision of support services, contingent upon ARBs establishing their Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations to enhance service delivery. Follante urged ARBs to retain and cultivate their lands to become successful farmers.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Lailani A. Cortez underscored the importance of collaboration with Local Government Units and partner agencies. “Today, we reap the fruits of our efforts. When individuals work together, and support each other, remarkable things happen,” Cortez remarked.

Under EO 75, government-owned lands lassified as alienable and disposable will be distributed to agrarian reform beneficiaries, including farmers, agricultural graduates, overseas Filipino workers, retired military personnel, and rebel returnees, under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

Project SPLIT, a flagship initiative funded by the World Bank, aims to benefit over 1.14 million agrarian reform beneficiaries by providing individual titles to approximately 1.38 million hectares of agricultural land through the subdivision of the collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award.