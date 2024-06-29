423 CAR ARBs get land titles

Proving that no one should be left behind in terms of land ownership in the country, a total of 423 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the Cordillera Administrative (CAR) were the latest tillers to receive land titles from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
The said number of ARBs is comprised of 130 ARBs with 131 Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) covering 83.2 hectares under Executive Order (EO) 75, and 293 ARBs covering 234.7 hectares with 380 electronic land titles (e-titles) from the municipalities of Atok, Itogon, Kapangan, Kibungan, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay.
DAR-CAR Regional Director Samuel S. Solomero highlighted the event as pivotal in advancing agrarian reform and empowering local farmers.
“The distribution of land titles marks a significant milestone in empowering local farmers and advancing agrarian reform in the region. This event not only provides legal land ownership to ARBs, enabling them to secure a stable future for their families but also highlights the collaborative efforts of government agencies and local officials in promoting sustainable agriculture and community development,” Solomero said.
Never-ending gratitude
Elpedia Alos, a farmer-beneficiary from Atok, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, emphasizing the transformative impact of land ownership on the lives of local farmers.
“I want to thank the staff who come to us no matter the hindrances, they never surrendered. To all the DAR staff, on behalf of my fellow farmers of Benguet, our heartfelt thanks to all of you. I hope that in the coming days, you will give other farmers like us this opportunity to own the lands they till,” Alos stated.
Jose G. Bayas Jr., a CLOA recipient covered under EO 75, also voiced his appreciation and called for ongoing support in processing additional lands. He underscored the broader benefits of land ownership, including economic growth and community development.
DAR Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Atty. Eugene P. Follante explained the comprehensive process DAR undertakes to secure these titles for ARBs.
He emphasized the continued provision of support services, contingent upon ARBs establishing their Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations to enhance service delivery. Follante urged ARBs to retain and cultivate their lands to become successful farmers.
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Lailani A. Cortez underscored the importance of collaboration with Local Government Units and partner agencies. “Today, we reap the fruits of our efforts. When individuals work together, and support each other, remarkable things happen,” Cortez remarked.
Under EO 75, government-owned lands lassified as alienable and disposable will be distributed to agrarian reform beneficiaries, including farmers, agricultural graduates, overseas Filipino workers, retired military personnel, and rebel returnees, under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.
Project SPLIT, a flagship initiative funded by the World Bank, aims to benefit over 1.14 million agrarian reform beneficiaries by providing individual titles to approximately 1.38 million hectares of agricultural land through the subdivision of the collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award.
ARBs reap P2.37 B via Marcos Jr.’s PAHP
A total of P2.377 billion was earned by Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Organizations (ARBOs) through the Philippine government’s Program Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP), the Department of Agrarian Reform recently reported.
The PAHP program is a government initiative addressing food security, hunger, and poverty problems through the cooperation and convergence of essential services of various government agencies.
Under the program, various government agencies and institutions tap the services of ARBOs to supply them with various agricultural products and food commodities, which enables farmers to have a steady and large market at a fair price and, thus more earnings.
The figure was disclosed during the PAHP’s Planning Workshop Sustainability conducted by the DAR from 25 to 28 June 2024.
DAR Support Services Office Undersecretary Rowena Niña Taduran said that in its initial implementation in 2019, the ARBOs earned P3.68 million; in 2020, P148.86 million; in 2021, P485.39 million; in P 2022, P800.09 million; in 2023, P680.68 million, and this year, as of April, these farmers groups have already earned P259.13 million.
Taduran said the DAR has linked a total of 470 ARBOs to institutional markets such as the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Department of Education, National Nutrition Council, Local Government Units, DAR Employees Association, Medical Mission Groups, San Miguel Food Incorporated and Pro Green Agricorp, among others.
Further, she said that through collaborative efforts, the DAR, with its partners can make a meaningful impact on the lives of the farmers.
“This workshop marks a pivotal moment where we brainstorm and strategize toward sustainable solutions such as sustainable agriculture practices, food security initiatives, and economic empowerment opportunities,” she said.
On the last day of the activity, there will be an awarding ceremony to recognize the commitment, hard work, and valuable contributions of regional and provincial offices and institutional partners in the success of the program, as well as the outstanding ARBO performers that helped realize the goals of the program.